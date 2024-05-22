Credit: Rebecca Breyer Credit: Rebecca Breyer Thus, on Sunday, the eyes of the nation were on Morehouse as Biden delivered the 140th commencement speech to a graduating class of 414 students, alongside a festive audience of parents, alumni and special guests. As an alum, I got to witness the nuances and atmosphere at the commencement, including the president’s address and the reaction from the graduating seniors and the invited guests. Biden spoke passionately about the importance of education and the perseverance needed to confront the unique challenges faced by Black men in America. He acknowledged the systemic racism and economic disparities affecting Black America, while also celebrating the resilience and achievements of Morehouse graduates.

A pivotal moment in Biden’s speech came when he directly addressed the Israel-Hamas war. He condemned the violence on both sides and called for an immediate cease fire to prevent further bloodshed. His words reflected a commitment to peace and diplomacy in the Middle East, as well as a two-state solution for Palestinians and Israel. He acknowledged the constitutional rights of Americans to protest and demonstrate as the cornerstones of our democracy.

For the graduating Morehouse students, this occasion served as a powerful reminder of the importance of using their education and influence to advocate for change and stand up against injustice. Some students exercised their discontent with the president’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war by turning their chairs so that their backs were toward the president during his speech as a peaceful protest and demonstration of civil disobedience in effecting positive change. Others sat in silent protest. A few students registered their approval with applause. No one booed. No one of them heckled. No one of them walked out. No one was disruptive.

King said, “the ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of convenience and comfort, but where he stands in times of challenge and controversy.”

I am proud of how the institution handled this challenging situation: with thoughtfulness and integrity. Amid intense external pressure, the Morehouse administration did not dishonor the office of the presidency by rescinding its invitation. Instead, it focused inwardly to unify a divided college community by creating a safe space for dialogue and debate through a series of town hall meetings for students and faculty, which fostered an environment of respect and mutual understanding.

I commend Biden for his fortitude and leadership in addressing the Israel-Hamas war, demonstrating a commitment to promoting peace and stability in the Middle East. His speech articulated a desire to engage in constructive dialogue and listen to differing viewpoints, which was a positive example for the Morehouse graduates, the future leaders of our nation.

Biden’s historic address at Morehouse College was a testament to the power of education, constructive dialogue and activism in times of crisis. It underscored the importance of addressing difficult issues with compassion and understanding, paving the way for a brighter and more peaceful future for all.