MSV consistently raised the bar for men and pushed thinking forward with their insightful analysis and, at times, humor. They influenced thousands locally, nationally and internationally through speaking and training, writing and media appearances, consultations and internships, and as a general gadfly and provocateur. Every fundraising appeal, grant report and topical news story was an opportunity to educate and inspire change. MSV’s innovative curriculum blending intervention and prevention, “Men at Work: Building Safe Communities,” and their workshop, “Tactics and Choices,” have been implemented widely.

There is no way to count the shifts MSV’s work led to in systems they impacted — criminal justice and military; media, faith and academic; mental health, health care and public health — nor in the lives of individuals and families they reached.

Numerous staff, allies and donors deserve credit for these contributions. I am grateful personally to Sulaiman Nuriddin, Red Crowley, Ulester Douglas, Shelley Serdahely, Libby Cates, Greg Loughlin and Lee Giordano, along with Bathrick and Kaufman, Barnhill and Ross. And to Carlin, both during and after her life a mentor to us all.

My impression is that the reason for MSV’s demise is the same as the reason it was so extraordinary: its longtime staff’s integrity and commitment to MSV’s analysis.

In a letter to supporters in June, several of those who had struggled to maintain MSV’s vision for as long as they could cited “major difference in values, principles, and practices between the board and staff.” It seems the board hired several leaders whose behaviors were antithetical to the principles and health of the organization. “[T]he board’s unwillingness to listen to the needs and concerns of staff … led to an intolerable working environment and the subsequent departure of 80% of MSV’s longtime staff.” By the time the board hired a competent chief executive in Elisa Covarrubias, the damage to MSV’s analysis and infrastructure was irreversible. Some months later, the organization quietly folded.

I used to imagine an ultra-long-range plan for ending violence against women: a timeline of necessary institutional and cultural shifts won in past decades — even centuries — by our forerunners, and ones that will still be needed when we are gone. It would show at once that the path is dauntingly long and that the part before us in our time is essential to it. Men Stopping Violence took upon itself a unique and critical piece of the work and gave heart and soul to it for decades. Their work made a difference.

Jane Branscomb is a retired health policy researcher who worked as business manager and development director for Men Stopping Violence from 1989 to 2001.