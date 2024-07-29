In 2022, the United Nations Environment Program reported that drained and degraded peatlands contribute around 4% of annual global human-induced greenhouse gas emissions.

If state leaders permit a proposed heavy mineral sands mine to begin operation in Charlton County, the unmolested Okefenokee Swamp, heretofore not a contributor to such emissions, could become a major donor to our global climate crisis.

That’s because the swamp, with all its peat and trembling earth, is a massive carbon sink. In some places, the peat is 15 feet thick. Recent studies show that in addition to being home to thousands of alligators, the swamp stores an estimated 120 million metric tons of carbon — the equivalent of more than 500 million metric tons of carbon dioxide, the primary greenhouse gas.

Expert hydrologists have warned that the proposed mine will lower water levels in the swamp, causing the swamp’s peat soils to dry and oxidize deeper within the layers. As a result, there would be higher potential for more frequent, long-lasting and devastating wildfires, releasing massive amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

If the top four feet of peat within the swamp’s southeast water basin closest to the proposed mine is compromised by oxidation and/or fire, 28 million metric tons of carbon dioxide could be released. That amounts to a quarter of the state’s total greenhouse gas emissions in 2020.

The video of alligators congregating in a waterway within the Okefenokee Swamp illustrates how decreased water levels forces animals into more confined spaces, resulting in greater competition and higher stress levels. Temperatures rise and oxygen levels decrease, putting added stress on the fisheries and aquatic life. Extended low water levels that are expected if Twin Pines mines Trail Ridge will increase the stress on the entire ecosystem besides releasing carbon into the atmosphere.

Elsewhere, millions of dollars are being spent to restore damaged peatlands in efforts to roll back the march of global climate change. In Georgia we have the opportunity to do our part to stem climate change by protecting the Okefenokee Swamp. Not a dime needs to be spent. We simply need to say no to an unnecessary mine whose products can be obtained more safely elsewhere.

The Okefenokee Swamp is one of our nation’s largest carbon sinks. We know that the swamp itself — and the tourism economy it supports — is worthy of protection. Its role as a hedge against the existential threat of global climate change is yet another reason our state leaders should act now to protect this irreplaceable place.

Rena Ann Peck, an Atlanta native, is the executive director of Georgia River Network.