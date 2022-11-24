Opinion: Thanksgiving hopes are a constant across time

I am thankful that I went into the business I’m in, instead of carrying out my earlier ambition to be a dairy farmer, for a newspaperman can find excuses for prowling around in a lot of far-off corners of the world, poking his nose into things that are none of his business, but which he finds fascinating. A dairy farmer has to stay at home.

And above all, I am thankful that I was born in the time I was, and that my life spans the decades from the horse and buggy to the jet transport plane. I am thankful that I was alive to see the birth of the atomic bomb. I hope I will be allowed to stick around long enough to see whether or not atomic fission is going to open up a whole new vista of human achievement, a world cleaner, fairer and richer than any life we’ve ever known before -- or whether it’s going finally to destroy the world entirely.

I am thankful that I saw the birth of the miracle of television and I am often even more thankful that I don’t have to look at it. I am thankful that I saw the dawn of the age of plastics, of fibres made of the elements of the air and of the earth. I am thankful that my dog Shim did not turn out to be what he was supposed to be, a purebred, highstrung and probably irritable, but a mixed-breed mutt with a loving heart and affectionate disposition.

I am thankful for many things both great and small. But mainly I am thankful that, for all the idiocy that usually besets us, we as a nation have at least got sense enough to set aside one day in which to express to the Lord who gave them, our gratitude for His blessings. Taking it all in all, He’s treated us better than we deserve.