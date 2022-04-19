ajc logo
X

Opinion: Religious, LGBTQ rights don’t have to conflict

Illustration by Margaret Scott / Newsart

Combined ShapeCaption
Illustration by Margaret Scott / Newsart

Opinion
1 hour ago
Authors write that Georgia’s in a unique position to bridge divides and protect all from discrimination, even on a divisive issue.

An open letter to Georgia residents:

As citizens and leaders in the state of Georgia, we write in support of non-discrimination legislation that protects all people, including LGBTQ people, from discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations, while also protecting important religious rights.

No one should be denied these protections based on their sexual orientation or gender identity; and likewise religious persons and institutions should be protected in practicing their faith. We believe that we are all children of a loving God who has commanded us to love each other. We are also Americans with a long tradition of figuring out how to get along despite deep differences.

We are extremely concerned that the ongoing conflicts between religious liberty and LGBTQ rights are poisoning our civil discourse, eroding the free exercise of religion and preventing diverse people of goodwill from living together in peace and mutual respect.

LGBTQ rights and religious rights do not have to be in conflict. We believe that the state of Georgia is uniquely positioned to come together to protect all people, unify our state and help bring healing to our nation on what for too long has been a divisive issue. That may not be easy, and it will certainly require goodwill and mutual accommodation, but it can and must be done.

We hope that every level of government will apply these common values and core principles in a balanced approach where in a spirit of trust all stakeholders engage in respectful dialogue and good-faith negotiations.

We respectfully urge all Georgia residents to join in support of public policy that provides protections for LGBTQ persons as well as people and institutions of faith.

Sincerely,

Elder M. Andrew Galt IV, Area Seventy, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Jeff Graham, executive director, Georgia Equality

Mary Anne Adams, ZAMI NOBLA: National Organization of Black Lesbians on Aging

Rabbi Peter Berg, The Temple

Rev. Richard Burdick, Unity North Atlanta Church

Kenyetta Chinwe, SisterSong

Rev. Bronte Colbert, Unity Athens Spiritual Center

Lee Carroll, The Open Door Community

Rev. Kathleen Deegan-Neal, North Georgia United Methodist Church

Cody Deese, Vinings Lake Church

Jamie Fergerson, Atlanta Pride Committee

Dorothy Foster, North Georgia Immigrant Justice

Rabbi Brian Glusman, Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta

Lynn TenHarmsel Green, PFLAG, Rome, Ga.

Jessica Godfrey, United Women in Faith

Rose Kantorczyk, SOJOURN: Southern Jewish Resource Network for Gender and Sexual Diversity

David Key, Lake Oconee Community Church

Rabbi Joshua Lesser, Attune

Rev. David Lewicki, North Decatur Presbyterian Church

Rabbi Eric Linder, Congregation Children of Israel

Rev. Dr. Simon Mainwaring, All Saints’ Episcopal Church, Atlanta

Rev. Carole Maddux, Georgia Interfaith Public Policy Center

Rev. Catherine Meeks, Absalom Jones Center for Racial Healing

Ann Miller, PFLAG

Rev Marsha Mitchiner, First Existentialist Congregation of Atlanta

Sohayl Moshtael, Baha’is of Oconee County

Rabbi Ellen Nemhauser, Interfaith Atlanta

Rev. Dr. Joshua M. Noblitt, Saint Mark United Methodist Church

Sebastian Nix, Trans Housing Atlanta Program

Allison Padilla-Goodman, ADL (Anti-Defamation League)

Ryan Roemmerman, National Center for Civil and Human Rights LGBTQ Institute

Ambreen Sohani, Interfaith Atlanta

Sima Abadi, Maktab Tariqhat Oveyssi Shahmaghsoudi, (M.T.O.) School of Islamic Sufism

Parminder Singh, Guru Nanak Mission Society of Atlanta

The Rev. Sarah C. Stewart, All Saints’ Episcopal Church

Bishop Kevin Strickland, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, Southeastern Synod

Duncan Teague, Abundant Love Unitarian Universalist Congregation

Rev. Bob Thompson, Compassionate Atlanta

Matt Thompson, Vinings Lake Church

Rev. Paul M. Turner, Gentle Spirit Christian Church

Connie Tuttle, Circle of Grace Community Church

Winnie Varghese, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

Graham Younger, Faith in Public Life

Rev. Kathleen Deegan-Neal

Rev. James R. Gwin

Rabbi Neil Sandler

Rabbi Rachael Bregman

Sara Toering

Rev. Nibs Stroupe

Leo Seyij Allen

Amanda Gable

Caroline Leach

Shavonne Williams

Rev. Dr. Joseph McBrayer

Editors' Picks
FILE - A Delta Airlines aircraft takes off as passengers await the boarding process, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, in Atlanta. For another year, summer travel plans are up in the air even as more people are ready to take to the skies. Summer vacations are roaring back, but you still need Plans A, B and possibly C to make sure you get away. Book flights and lodging early and take advantage of more generous change and cancellation policies. If traveling internationally is on your wish list, match your pandemic risk tolerance to the rules in other countries. Most importantly, be flexible since you never know when the next COVID-19 wave may upend even the best-laid plans.(AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

Credit: Mike Stewart

Delta ends mask mandate on flights6h ago
Attorney Shean Williams and D’Mari Johnson's family addressed the media Monday morning, more than a week after the 11-year-old was shot in the back of the head outside a skating rink in DeKalb County. (Credit: Caroline Silva / Caroline.Silva@ajc.com)

Credit: Caroline Silva

Family begs for answers as 11-year-old shot at DeKalb skating rink fights for life
9h ago
Atlanta, Thursday April 14, 2022 - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens talks with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters about his first 100 days in office. (Tyson A. Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com)

Credit: Tyson Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com

Atlanta mayor’s transition team recommends policies in public safety, ethics
10h ago
After releasing a sketch of a hiker found dead in North Georgia, the GBI announced the man had been identified as 41-year-old Stephen Lucas Ryan of Pennsylvania.

Credit: GBI / Kelly Lawson

GBI identifies hiker found dead in Fannin County as Pennsylvania man
9h ago
After releasing a sketch of a hiker found dead in North Georgia, the GBI announced the man had been identified as 41-year-old Stephen Lucas Ryan of Pennsylvania.

Credit: GBI / Kelly Lawson

GBI identifies hiker found dead in Fannin County as Pennsylvania man
9h ago
December 16, 2021 Atlanta - Guests look at Rivian R1T electric truck during a press conference at Liberty Plaza across from the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Electric vehicle maker Rivian on Thursday confirmed its plans to build a $5 billion assembly plant and battery factory in Georgia, which Gov. Brian Kemp called Òthe largest single economic development project ever in this stateÕs history.Ó (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Rivian CEO reportedly warns about supply chain issues
11h ago
The Latest
Opinion: Here’s one idea to make housing more affordable
21h ago
Opinion: On gov’t. ‘mandates’ and ‘patriotism’
Readers write
Featured
Half as many Georgians opted to register at driver’s license offices last year compared with 2020, a drop from 79% to 39%. The sharp decrease indicates that automatic voter registration is no longer working as it had in the past. AJC FILE

Did Georgia weaken automatic voter registration?
15h ago
Rivian CEO reportedly warns about supply chain issues
11h ago
Atlanta mayor’s transition team recommends policies in public safety, ethics
10h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top