Opinion: Private school vouchers ultimately hurt Georgia students like me

Now, some lawmakers are pushing Senate Bill 233, a private school voucher that would divert funding from Georgia’s public schools, which 90% of our students attend, to provide $6,500 for a minority of K-12 students to attend unaccountable, unregulated private schools. Senate Bill 233, which passed the House Education Committee on party lines Wednesday. could cost taxpayers as much as $140 million per year. It may reach the House floor today.

Some lawmakers argue that this bill expands school options, but in reality, SB 233 would subsidize the private education of students who have never and will never enter a public school in the majority of cases.

In rural Georgia, private schools are few and far between, and the vast majority don’t provide free and accessible transportation the way public schools do. They also aren’t required to reveal accommodations they provide, meaning long and costly commutes that most students just can’t afford to make, especially without the necessities of services our public schools provide like free and reduced lunch. Fifty Georgia counties don’t even have a private school, and 38 of those are rural counties, which means that rural communities will end up footing the bill for private schools in Metro Atlanta.

In rural communities, public schools are essential spaces for bringing people together and finding common ground. When the taxes we pay to our state aren’t going toward our local schools, our students, educators, and communities suffer.

Without the 12 metro Atlanta counties, Georgia would rank in the bottom 10 states in the country for educational attainment. We know educational outcomes are strongly tied to the resources schools can provide as compared to those their students need.

That’s 147 Georgia counties lacking adequate funding to support their students, including all our rural counties, which experience unique issues like struggles with teacher retention and higher rates of child poverty. These challenges would only be made worse by a bill like SB 233, investing public dollars in private schools outside our communities.

Polling earlier this year revealed that 76.1% of Georgians support allowing additional funds for students living in poverty, while two-thirds oppose private school vouchers.

Instead of defunding public schools and giving up on the vast majority of young Georgians who would be left behind by an expanded private school voucher program, let’s use our unprecedented state budget surplus to strategically increase public education funding to support our struggling schools.

Let’s provide students in these schools with opportunities to better engage by passing legislation that establishes opportunity funding for low-income students. The bottom 25% of schools aren’t failing: they have been underfunded for decades, and lack the resources needed to support their students.

As a proud product of Georgia’s public schools and now a young taxpayer of this state, I know it’s a mistake to give up on the public education system that supported my peers and me through our formative years growing up in Lowndes County. We’ve trusted our public schools for almost 200 years and look at how far we’ve come.

I urge lawmakers to reject SB 233 and instead work to ensure that all our public schools are fairly and fully funded to ensure the prosperous future of our great state.

Blake Robinson, a senior at Georgia Southern University, is a permanent resident of Lowndes County. He attended Lowndes County Public Schools and plans to return to Lowndes County to practice law in the future. Robinson is a member of the Georgia Youth Justice Coalition, joining students from across Georgia today at the Capitol.