Opinion: Pondering a now-illegal bottle of water in Ga.

What our neighbors did was called “Line Warming,” and it’s long been a part of the elections process in our country. Campaign staffers, neighbors, and activists provide coffee, pass out rain slickers, and bring their guitars to make better what is often a rather-drab experience for voters. We had such ad hoc success in June that John, Catherine Woodling and I recruited other neighbors and formed a nonpartisan initiative called “Vote with Dignity” to ensure that the November 2020 presidential election (and the January runoffs) would be comfortable for everyone waiting in line to vote.

Many organizations like ours popped up across Georgia to make voting less a struggle and more like a community celebration. By all measures, our state turned around a creaky voting system, and brought more people to the polls than ever.

This should be celebrated, and not criminalized.

In Australia, where voting is compulsory, community groups will post up outside of voting locations and sell “Democracy Sausage.” Voting for them is a celebration of their freedom. In fact, enjoyment of the voting process is central to their cultural identity. This is something we should aspire to in our country, rather than perpetuating a system so broken that much of our citizenry actively avoids voting. So why does Gov. Kemp want to make voting for us more like waiting for a driver’s license and less like celebrating our freedoms?

It’s clear that this is not about making our elections more secure. It’s about making our elections more inconvenient so that marginalized communities show up less to the polls.

A safe and secure voting experience and an enjoyable voting experience should not be considered dueling ideals. We can and should have both. What happens outside of polling locations, as community groups like ours make the voting process smoother and more enjoyable, should be embraced as the positive, legal, community efforts they are.

We need our leaders to focus on actual voting integrity — ensuring our machines and systems are secure and reliable. Our governor and the legislators who passed this law are treating increased voter turnout as a threat to their political system, and that is something deeply shameful for them and our state. We can do better, Georgia.

We have a slogan at Vote with Dignity: “Good Neighbors, Better Elections.” I challenge our leaders to step up and join the fight. We want “Good Leaders, Better Elections,” as well.

Atlanta native Chris Appleton is CEO of Sewn Arts and co-founder of Vote with Dignity.