Opinion: Pandemic healthcare’s affecting cancer patients too

A recent survey by our advocacy affiliate, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN), shows the significant effects the pandemic is currently having and will continue to have on cancer care.

More than a quarter (26%) of cancer patients and survivors reported delays in their cancer-related care because of coronavirus

When looking at respondents in active treatment for their cancer, the number increased to nearly one in three (32%). This included 21% of patients in active treatment who reported a delayed or canceled check-up or follow-up appointment specific to their cancer care

The survey also found 45% of respondents are worried if COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the effect on the health care system will make it harder for them to access their cancer care. Some 64% of all respondents, and 74% of those in active treatment, said they were worried about their ability to stay safe if COVID-19 cases continue to increase.

A previous survey found the pandemic’s economic impact is also affecting many cancer patients and survivors.

46% percent said the pandemic had impacted their financial situation and ability to pay for care in some way,

Nearly a quarter (23%) worry they may lose their health insurance due to the pandemic and its effects on the economy.

54% of cancer patients and survivors whose annual household income is $30,000 or less are worried that the financial impact of the pandemic will make it hard for them to afford the care they need.

The American Cancer Society is committed to continuing to serve and support cancer patients and survivors. While safety concerns have forced the suspension of our in-person events, our National Cancer Information Center (NCIC) is staffed 24/7 to answer questions from patients, survivors and their loved ones and offer health insurance assistance for those coping with financial strains or loss of coverage.

The American Cancer Society also offers ongoing online and video support groups and other patient services. To ensure that cancer prevention and early detection remain a public health priority, ACS is partnering with other national organizations on a coordinated effort to support returning to screening safely. Guidance for health systems is available at https://www.acs4ccc.org/acs-guidance-on-cancer-screening-during-covid-19/.

ACS CAN is also continuing its advocacy efforts, encouraging Congress and the administration to pass policies that help patients. This includes improving and expanding access to health coverage, increasing cancer research funding – including funding to restart clinical trials stalled by the pandemic – and supporting nonprofits so they can help those in need during this difficult time. Cancer patients need us, and we will not let them down!

Gary M. Reedy is CEO of the Atlanta-based American Cancer Society and American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. For information on cancer 24/7, call 800-227-2345 or visit cancer.org.