ajc logo
X

Opinion: On IRA law, Georgia Democrats put state’s interests last

FILE - People walk outside the U.S Capitol building in Washington, June 9, 2022. The biggest investment ever in the U.S. to fight climate change. A hard-fought cap on out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for seniors in the Medicare program. A new corporate minimum tax to ensure big businesses pay their share. And billions leftover to pay down federal deficits. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - People walk outside the U.S Capitol building in Washington, June 9, 2022. The biggest investment ever in the U.S. to fight climate change. A hard-fought cap on out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for seniors in the Medicare program. A new corporate minimum tax to ensure big businesses pay their share. And billions leftover to pay down federal deficits. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Opinion
31 minutes ago
GOP Congressional delegation on new Inflation Reduction Act.

By U.S. representatives Austin Scott, Drew Ferguson, Andrew Clyde, Buddy Carter, Jody Hice, Rick Allen, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Barry Loudermilk.

The Inflation “Reduction” Act is a bad deal for Georgia. While all of Georgia’s federally elected Democrats voted for the bill, Senators Warnock and Ossoff were uniquely positioned to look out for Georgia’s interests, given that the Democratic majority unilaterally wrote the legislation. Unfortunately, Senators Warnock and Ossoff put Georgia last and failed to stand up for our state before the Democrats voted to pass this legislation.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi called House members back to vote on the bill during August, forcing us to cancel work in our districts while offering no chances for the House to amend the legislation. The Speakers’ heavy-handed tactics left House Republicans powerless to remove harmful provisions for our state and nation – and not a single Georgia Democrat House member stood up for our state.

The Inflation “Reduction” Act is full of empty promises that harm some of Georgia’s flagship companies. In an ironic and careless twist, this legislation punishes one of Georgia’s largest employers and local providers of electric vehicles (EV), Kia Motors.

When Senators Warnock and Ossoff wrote and voted for this bill, they purposefully disadvantaged global automakers, like Kia, with a manufacturing presence in Southern, conservative states and prioritized automakers in Northern, unionized states.

The bill subsidizes wealthy taxpayers, who purchase $80,000 electric vehicles, by modifying the plug-in vehicle tax credit to a “clean vehicle” tax credit valued at up to $7,500. These subsidy modifications eliminate the manufacturing cap on the number of EV sales eligible for the tax credit and increase the base credit to $3,750. It is a convoluted formula for the credit that applies to automobiles manufactured in Mexico, Canada, or the United States of America, but does not apply to many of the most affordable and popular electric vehicles sold in America.

So, the Inflation Reduction Act removes the tax credit for many of the most economical electric vehicles, such as those made by Kia, putting their customers and Georgia’s economy at a disadvantage. Last week, when President Joe Biden signed the bill into law, he literally signed away Kia’s customers’ eligibility to receive the full amount of the tax credits that they were eligible for up until 3 weeks ago, and both of Georgia’s Senators voted for it.

Kia’s parent company, Hyundai Motor Group, has pledged to invest $5.54 billion in opening an electric vehicle plant and battery manufacturing facility in Bryan County, Georgia, bringing over 8,500 jobs to our state. While they plan to break ground soon and begin production in the United States once the facility is constructed, they cannot meet the changes in policy overnight.

Both Kia Motors in West Point, Georgia, home to 2,700 Georgia employees, and Hyundai Motors in Montgomery, Alabama, have plants in the United States that produce thousands of vehicles that are exported all over the world. While we all want to combat China’s influence over critical minerals and battery components, manufacturers with a strong commitment to the United States, and who were originally eligible for the EV credit, should have received a waiver to give them time to comply with the changes. This legislation disrupts automotive manufacturing businesses in Georgia, harms Georgia’s workforce and hurts Georgia’s economy.

Instead of doing their job and ensuring that the legislation was not detrimental to our state before voting for it, Senators Warnock and Ossoff simply did what Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and President Biden ordered. Democrats pandering to far-left progressives have given our country record-high fuel and food prices, and now with even more unchecked government spending, inflation will worsen and our country will fall deeper into a recession.

Georgia Republicans in the House are dedicated to cleaning up the damage the Biden administration has caused and are here to stand up for Georgia’s businesses and people, unlike Senators Warnock and Ossoff.

Editors' Picks
Miguel Feijoo takes a photo of one of the cars on exhibit at the Savory Automobile Museum in Cartersville. Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Georgia auto museum draws visitors and collects tax break7h ago
The front door and multiple front windows were busted out of their frames at a home on Hampton Glen Court, where an investigation continued Friday. Cobb County authorities engaged two suspects in an hourslong standoff the night before after two sheriff's deputies were shot and killed.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING: Suspects accused in Cobb deputies’ fatal shootings identified
1h ago
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker own Blaze Steak and Seafood in Atlanta, which was featured on the 13th season of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." South Fulton police investigated a shooting at the restaurant Wednesday night involving two employees.

Credit: BRAVO

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in shooting at ‘Real Housewives’ star’s restaurant
3h ago
Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is slated to close Nov. 1.

What’s a hospital worth? The decision to close a downtown institution
3h ago
Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is slated to close Nov. 1.

What’s a hospital worth? The decision to close a downtown institution
3h ago
September 9, 2022 Cobb County: Cobb County law enforcement investigators were still on the scene Friday morning, Sept. 9, 2022 after two Cobb County deputies were shot and killed Thursday night while serving a warrant in a usually quiet neighborhood, authorities said. two suspects were taken into custody at the scene. “My two deputies were ambushed this evening and killed,” Sheriff Craig Owens said during a news conference early Friday morning. “Our hearts are broken here in Cobb County.” (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Cobb; 2 suspects in custody
1h ago
The Latest
ajc.com

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Readers write
21h ago
Opinion: Atlanta still needs robust hospital safety net
21h ago
Opinion: A Georgian remembers Gorbachev
Featured
FILE - Queen Elizabeth II and U.S. President John Kennedy as they pose at Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 1961. The Kennedy's were dinner guests of the Queen. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: Uncredited

From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1
2h ago
Jury awards $77M after man discharged from mental health facility fatally struck by car
Unapologetically ATL hits the one-year mark
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top