Opinion: New tax plan would boost Beltline’s development

We have a finite amount of time in which to act. The Atlanta Beltline’s primary funding mechanism is the Beltline Tax Allocation District (TAD). It is projected to deliver $1 billion less than originally anticipated – and it expires in 2030.

City of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, along with the City Council have proposed creating the Atlanta (SSD) to provide critical funding for the completion of the Beltline trail in the allocated time. This vital financial tool will not only spur a total of 50,000 jobs near the Atlanta Beltline, it will also create approximately 20,000 more than originally projected. As our city, along with our country, begins to figure out how to recover from the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, completing the Atlanta Beltline should be part of our city’s plan. The SSD is an integral part of this process.

The sustained assistance of the SSD would provide myriad benefits in addition to allowing for completion of the Beltline. For instance, the SSD will allow for $7 million to support small businesses and help them thrive. Neighborhoods facing considerable challenges due to gentrification will see an additional $50 million invested towards affordable housing. And Atlanta Beltline, Inc. has committed to investing up to 50 percent of the funding for trail construction in Black and minority contractors which, in turn, would pump an estimated $150 million into these same struggling communities.

Imagine, for a moment, how much more our city can accomplish once the Atlanta Beltline is finished. The coming days are critical in the SSD’s formation as the Atlanta City Council deliberates its future. Let’s take the necessary steps to get it done and be the great, unified city within our potential.

Michael E. Paris is president and CEO of the Council for Quality Growth.