Opinion: More-affordable insulin can’t wait

That is why in February I introduced the Affordable Insulin Now Act, which would cap the costs of insulin and insulin products, like needles, at $35 a month. This would immediately lower the out-of-pocket costs of insulin for hundreds of thousands of Georgians and Americans, and make insulin more affordable for people who need it.

This isn’t an ideological matter, it’s a practical one — and it has broad support across the political spectrum. For example, Republican-led states like Utah, Oklahoma, Texas and Alabama have instituted similar caps on insulin at the state level. My legislation has already passed the U.S. House of Representatives with bipartisan support, championed by Georgia’s own U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath. Senate leadership has already pledged to prioritize floor action on insulin in the coming weeks, and recently, my bill was included in a bipartisan proposal from two of my Senate colleagues. This comprehensive legislation will both cap out-of-pocket costs and lower insulin list prices, which will extend affordability to uninsured insulin users.

It’s clear that bipartisan momentum is building in Washington to finally lower insulin costs, and not a moment too soon for the hundreds of thousands of insulin users in Georgia who need relief. There’s now a choice before the Senate: we can either reward wealthy corporations for padding their bottom lines by continuing to raise the price of a hundred-year-old drug, or we can act now to make insulin more affordable and save hardworking Georgia families money.

Before Memorial Day, the Senate must decide which of these two paths we will take, whether it’s with my bill or through a larger, bipartisan package. I won’t stop pushing until we act for Evan, Kim and Shannon’s families, and every Georgian who is impacted by high insulin costs. They are looking to the federal government for help right now. It’s time for my Senate colleagues to make a choice: will they continue to play political games? Or will we act for the good of millions of Georgians and Americans?

Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is a U.S. senator.