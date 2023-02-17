Opinion: Licensing reforms can lower hiring hurdles for workers with criminal records

But licensing boards lack consistent guidance for evaluating whether an applicant’s criminal background is related to the occupation. Likewise, prospective workers lack adequate information to determine if their background will result in their application being denied. Establishing clearer eligibility guidelines would help reduce this uncertainty. Georgia could join Florida, Texas and North Carolina in requiring licensing boards to post information on their websites about how applicants’ criminal backgrounds are evaluated.

A few Georgia licensing boards have pre-qualification processes that allow applicants to receive a determination as to whether their criminal history is disqualifying before investing in training and education. This practice should be expanded to every licensing board in the state and pre-qualification decisions should be binding as long as the applicant does not engage in any further criminal behavior.

When licensing boards do deny an applicant based on their criminal background, they should be required to provide a written explanation for their decision. Thirty-one other states already require licensing boards to provide written explanations for denials. Applicants should also be able to appeal denials through an administrative appeals process that doesn’t require a lawyer.

While accountability is essential, limiting employment opportunities for people with criminal backgrounds is counterproductive. Research on crime indicates that stable employment is a key element of effective reintegration. We should strive to empower all Georgians to earn a living and remain productive members of society.

State Sen. Brian Strickland, R-McDonough, represents Georgia’s Senate District 17. Vittorio Nastasi is the director of criminal justice policy at Reason Foundation. Nastasi is also a Ph.D student at Florida State University’s Askew School of Public Policy.