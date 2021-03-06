Opinion: Lawmakers shouldn’t pursue harmful curbs on voting

Min. leea allen Credit: contributed Credit: contributed

Saturday-only voting could prohibit many Jewish Georgians from voting. It could demolish the very successful “Souls to the Polls” service provided by many churches – particularly Black congregations – to increase voter accessibility. What should we make of proposed limits to early voting and absentee voting, or additional requirements of voters to prove their eligibility? These restrictions are prone to cause undue hardship and confusion for voters, and could deter them from engaging in the electoral process.

How should we interpret the criminalization of “line warming” in which volunteers offer basic necessities like food and water to those waiting for hours in long lines? As people of faith, we are called to care for our communities no matter where they vote or who they vote for. Instead of building confidence in our democracy, bills like HB 531 would have clergy and congregants face prosecution for the the crime of loving their neighbors as themselves.

There are ways to make our voting system more efficient and effective. But legislation which criminalizes the fundamentals of decades-long, hard-fought voting rights strikes at the heart of what it means to be a person of faith. We are a state that promotes the vote for all people, no matter their race or religion.

As faith leaders, we strongly urge our state legislators to oppose these unnecessary measures which are counterproductive to the progress this state has made over the years towards equality and justice.

We remain willing to partner with our legislators to promote faith-friendly alternatives. We look forward to working together to ensure a future where every Georgian’s sacred right to vote is valued and protected.

Rabbi Lydia Medwin, The Temple. Min. leea allen, Virginia-Highland Church. Rev. Matt Laney, pastor, Virginia-Highland Church. Bishop Reginald Jackson, president, African Methodist Episcopal Church 6th episcopal district. Rev. John Vaughn, executive pastor, Ebenezer Baptist Church.