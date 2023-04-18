Opinion: Jimmy Carter’s both a global hero and neighbor

Perhaps, his most well-known gift as a neighbor was in taking up the hammer for our Georgia-born international nonprofit Habitat for Humanity. President Carter became the world’s most famous carpenter as he lifted the profile of Habitat and helped build thousands of homes directly and millions indirectly. He extended that support and lifted up so many other organizations with countless appearances and gifts of time. He helped put Atlanta at the center of global public health efforts, by standing with organizations like CARE, the CDC Foundation and The Task Force for Global Health.

As a Georgian, I have grown up with President Carter as a constant example of servant leadership. When I helped start Hands On Atlanta in my 20′s, President Carter joined us for one of our first Hands On Atlanta Days and he answered the call again when a group of us in Leadership Georgia asked him to speak. I brought my family to his Sunday School in Plains and several times have seen him walk the aisles of my flights.

In short, like so many others in our state, I have grown up with an historic president and Nobel Peace Prize winner as a presence and inspiration who was extraordinarily close at hand.

In an increasingly interdependent world, President Carter has been a leader of every major global challenge the world has faced for decades. He did this while he remained a fully planted and deeply rooted Georgian. At a time in which some argue that local and international interests are at odds, President Carter has shown us just how compatible being a global citizen and good neighbor can be.

Michelle Nunn is president and CEO of CARE USA, a humanitarian organization that fights global poverty and empowers women and girls.