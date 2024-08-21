Millions of Americans today, especially in Georgia, see the American dream of homeownership as merely that: a dream. It’s become something fantasized about but forever out of reach. That hopeless feeling stems from the cost of homeownership more than doubling in less than four years because of the government’s spending spree in Washington, D.C.

Over the past three and a half years, the Biden-Harris administration has led the charge for trillions of dollars in new spending. That has caused the federal debt to rise over $7.4 trillion while simultaneously spending about $1 trillion of cash that the Treasury previously held.