Credit: contributed Credit: contributed According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Youth Tobacco Survey, disposable vape use among young people has increased by 125% since 2020. About 75% of the vapes preferred by middle and high school students are illegal for sale in the United States, yet they continue to find their way into our kids’ backpacks. In Georgia, it’s illegal for anyone under 21 to vape. However, a University of Georgia survey found nearly 1 in 5 Georgia high school students have used a vaping product. According to the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement, there was an 18% increase in vape-related disciplinary actions in Georgia schools last year — more than for alcohol or cigarettes. The most popular products that these kids use are illegal vapes from China, which have flooded the market because of inaction from the Food and Drug Administration. Unlike the 34 vapes authorized for sale to adults in the United States, these illegal vapes are made with unknown materials and ingredients. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that “Elf Bar,” an illegal Chinese vape, is the top choice for underage users for the second year in a row. The FDA’s failure to authorize safer products for adult smokers while banning popular alternatives without an enforcement strategy has made our communities less safe. Many small convenience stores and vape shops are unknowingly selling these illegal products. Meanwhile, adult smokers trying to quit cigarettes are not receiving the reliable products they need to help kick their combustible nicotine habits.

As the federal government struggles to regulate these products, states and local communities must step up. Banning vapes entirely doesn’t work — it simply pushes the market underground, where illegal products thrive and kids are at greater risk. What’s needed is common-sense regulation that makes it clear which products are legal and which aren’t, so retailers and law enforcement can work together to protect our kids and support adult smokers.

One effective solution is a statewide vape directory — a published list of authorized vaping products that retailers and law enforcement can reference to ensure only safe, legal products are on store shelves. With Chinese manufacturers frequently renaming products to evade scrutiny, expecting shop owners to stay informed without support is unrealistic.

Several states, including Alabama, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Wisconsin, are already exploring or adopting vape directories. A Georgia directory would help retailers, law enforcement and consumers make informed decisions while keeping illegal vapes that contain dangerous substances like fentanyl off the market.

While quitting smoking altogether is the best path forward, authorized vapes can play a critical role in helping adult smokers quit cigarettes. According to established research and commentary from both the FDA and the surgeon general, smokers who switch to vaping can realize significant health benefits. If every smoker in America switched to electronic cigarettes, it could save 300,000 lives each year.

A vape directory would provide clarity for Georgia retailers and law enforcement, ensuring that adult smokers can access safer alternatives and that illegal vapes targeting our youth with kid-friendly flavors such as cotton candy and bubble gum are kept off the shelves.

The only real opposition to this idea comes from special interests — in particular, a handful of vape shop owners that prefer to continue profiting from these illegal products. However, the health and safety of Georgia’s children must take priority.

This school year, we can make a difference. As someone who battled nicotine addiction for years, I firmly believe it’s time to create a Georgia nicotine vapor products directory to keep our kids safe and protect adult smokers’ access to lifesaving alternatives.

Nan Orrock is a Georgia state senator from Atlanta who serves on the Health and Human Services committee.