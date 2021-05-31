Opinion: How some states are boosting vaccinations

The New York Mets and Yankees will offer tickets for people to get vaccinated and create separate sections in their stadiums for vaccinated fans. The National Football League is also getting in on the action, offering 50 Super Bowl tickets to fans who share their stories of why they wanted to get vaccinated.

Cash incentives have been, perhaps, the most straightforward option.

In Detroit, people can get a $50 prepaid debit card for driving someone to a vaccination site through the city’s Good Neighbor program.

Maryland is incentivizing vaccinations with $100 payments to state employees who elect to get a coronavirus vaccine.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan explained in a statement, “Incentives like this are another way to reinforce the importance of getting vaccinated,” while encouraging businesses throughout Maryland to offer incentives to their workers as well.

Six state governors recently met with President Joe Biden to discuss vaccination programs across the country.

Brent Woodie writes for Route Fifty, a digital news publication that aims to connect the people and ideas advancing state, county and municipal government across the United States. These stories are part of the Solutions Journalism Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rigorous reporting about responses to social problems. It originally appeared here.