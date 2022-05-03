Opinion: How long teachers stay on job depends on training, school type

Why it matters

Retaining new teachers is critical to addressing teacher shortages. Our study shows that thousands of people want to be teachers, but even under the best circumstances only 61.8% will still be teaching in five years.

Despite schools’ desperate need for new teachers, our findings suggest that teacher retention is not based just on how they are certified or the type of school where they are placed, but a combination of the two. So policymakers and teacher preparation programs must consider carefully how to set up new teachers for long-term success.

What’s next

Our study calls for a closer look at other factors that may affect how long teachers stay on the job, such as school culture, leadership and overall workplace satisfaction.

Sarah Guthery is assistant professor of curriculum and instruction at the Texas A&M University-Commerce.

Lauren P. Bailes is assistant professor of educational leadership at the University of Delaware.

This piece originally appeared in The Conversation, a nonprofit news source dedicated to unlocking ideas from academia for the public.