Opinion: Georgians shouldn’t be silent about mental health

Unfortunately, most people are not in the position to take their loved ones to another state for help. This is why the Georgia’s Mental Health Parity Act (MHPA) introduced this legislative session in Georgia is so critical. This legislation will help mental health become more accessible to the people who critically need it. In addition, it will provide incentives to boost the much-needed number of mental health providers currently required to treat our Georgians. If the Mental Health Parity Act were already in place now, our friend could have found the resources his daughter needed in Georgia and his family would have remained together throughout the crisis. And in fact, their daughter would have had an opportunity to receive the additional treatment initially needed when her mental health disorder first worsened, versus months later when her condition reached a life-threatening level.

The federal Mental Health and Addiction Equity Act enacted in 2008 requires that “insurance coverage for mental health conditions, including substance use disorders, to be no more restrictive than insurance coverage for other medical conditions.” This means that your insurance coverage for your mental health conditions like anxiety or depression, including substance use disorders, should be equal to your insurance coverage for your physical health conditions, like high blood pressure or diabetes.

The Georgia MHPA fulfills this law and addresses the mental health workforce shortage. The Georgia MHPA will also make it easy to report unfair mental health coverage and increase transparency and accountability of mental health coverage in Georgia.

Georgia, it is time to take action on our mental health system! We can no longer continue to hide behind stigmas and a broken system. Please urge your congressperson to vote “yes” on the bipartisan Mental Health Parity Act!

Melissa Dietz is a board member at Mental Health America of Georgia.

Tracey L. Henry, M.D., M.P.H., M.S., is public policy chair for Mental Health America of Georgia and associate professor of medicine at Emory University. Her views expressed here are her own and do not represent Emory University.

Madison Scott is director of development for Mental Health America of Georgia.

Abdul Henderson is executive director of Mental Health America of Georgia.