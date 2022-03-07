Opinion: Georgia healthcare legislation would increase drug costs

The bill currently appears to exclude any state-based health plan from these regulations, which is an admission that the concept is flawed. It is unfair to retain cost-reducing plans for government employees but not for anyone else. Do as I say, not as I do unto others is applicable in this circumstance, and a strong argument that the bill is a bad idea. If this legislation effectively lowered prescription drug prices and was sound public policy, the legislature would fully apply the policy to all state-sponsored plans. It is still a bad idea even with this more-equal coverage.

The General Assembly should put patients first by making healthcare accessible and affordable for all. Undermining private-sector agreements made by PBMs that have consistently and significantly lowered costs for patients, which would be done if House Bill 867 is passed, will not achieve that goal.

Christina Herrin is director of health and science policy with Citizens Against Government Waste.