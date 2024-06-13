Twenty-five hundred feet under the ocean surface off the coast of Georgia, the Carolinas, and Florida, in the darkness of the deep sea, sits the world’s largest deep-sea coral reef habitat ever discovered. Fueled by the Gulf Stream, the plateau’s corals and the Sargassum seaweed meadows that float at the sea’s surface support an array of marine life of Biblical proportions: colossal sperm whales, bluefin tuna, whale sharks, the threatened Loggerhead Turtle, seabirds like the rare and endangered black-capped petrel, and thousands of other species that rely on a healthy Blake Plateau.

The Blake Plateau is a truly remarkable and irreplaceable ecosystem. Its deep-sea corals, some of which are estimated to be more than a thousand years old, form intricate reef structures that provide crucial habitat for a vast array of marine species. These ancient coral gardens are not only hauntingly beautiful, but they also play a vital role in the overall health and productivity of the ocean. These ecosystem engineers build dynamic and important stony structures, providing food and shelter for countless organisms that form the foundation of the marine food web.