Opinion: Eviction moratorium no help to residents, owners

No other industry is being asked to carry the full financial burden of this crisis in this way. Grocery stores and pharmacies have not been asked to give away food and medicine, though these commodities are just as essential. I say this not to undermine the gravity of housing instability, but to underscore the complexity of this issue and the critical need for financial subsidy in order for the rental housing industry to survive this pandemic.

Eviction is a deeply sensitive issue, further heightened during this economic and public health crisis, that our members do not take lightly. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been continually adjusting their business operations, with the health, safety and stability of their residents being the highest priority.

Balancing residents' needs for financial accommodations and flexibility with their own financial obligations continues to be the most challenging aspect of this crisis. Over the past five months, our members, whether their properties have been affected by federal or local eviction moratoria or not, have been desperately working to keep residents from falling too far behind by entering into flexible payment plans and rent deferral programs, waiving fees and late payment penalties, and helping residents apply for grant funding and financial assistance through local nonprofits. Even before this recent announcement of a national eviction moratorium, we heard from property owners large and small that this flexibility and assistance is continuing, despite the expiration of the CARES Act moratorium.

Professionals in our industry value their residents first and foremost and recognize the partnership with them in sustaining the rental housing industry through these unprecedented times. We understand the emotional and financial stress that many of our residents are facing and remain committed to working with them through this crisis. The priority is always to keep residents in their homes – and filing for an eviction is an absolute last resort when no agreement can be reached.

Municipalities like Atlanta and Lawrenceville are leading the way in our region by using their CARES Act relief dollars to set up emergency rental assistance funds for residents who need it most. But these efforts barely begin to move the needle when we talk about the need for direct subsidy to renters and property owners alike.

We must have the support and partnership of local, state and federal government, nonprofit organizations and the philanthropic community to help us keep our residents housed without an insurmountable mountain of financial and economic damage.

Jim Fowler is president of the Atlanta Apartment Association, the multifamily housing trade association for the Atlanta metropolitan area with over 1,450 member companies consisting of 370 companies managing 390,000-plus apartment homes.