Opinion: Don’t let politics stand in way of getting COVID-19 vaccination

So then, why has the right wing been criticizing Biden and the vaccination program, even before this latest bump in the road? Don’t they want America to achieve herd immunity via vaccinations? After all, the entire Trump family has been vaccinated and his followers often do what he advocates.

I believe that The New York Times had it right in an Op-Ed, “Apocalyptic warnings about the vaccine feed into the far-right narrative that the government cannot be trusted, the sentiment also at the root of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.” In other words, extremists have no faith in basic American democracy.

And some of these “anti-vaxers” are state senators and representatives. In Florida, for example, two were slated as keynote speakers at an anti-vax rally. On the national level, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin invited an anti-vax M.D. to appear before a Senate Committee. That particular outlier M.D. recommended hydroxychloroquine instead of vaccinations, despite the firm scientific evidence to the contrary. And the only GOP senator on the committee commenting to Newsweek on Johnson’s actions was Mitt Romney.

But what about GOP voters? Well, I am sorry to say that as of April 12, the findings are not good. While only 4% of Democrats say that they will refuse the vaccine, 42% of GOP voters tell Civiqs pollsters that they will not get it.

I understand why some people choose not to be vaccinated; it’s become political. I have well-educated, conservative friends who refuse the shots.

But, as for me, I stand with science.

Jack Bernard was the first director of health planning for Georgia. A Republican, he’s a former chairman of the Jasper County Commission.