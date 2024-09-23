The state of creativity in education

A new report reveals that 62% of educators believe student creativity has increased over the past few years. This is an encouraging sign and a trend I expect to see continue as AI-powered education tools become more prevalent. One of the most exciting parts of my job is watching how students, even as young as second graders, use AI tools to express their creativity. I have seen students create entire board games in English language arts classes, developing game pieces and questions that made learning an otherwise ordinary grammar lesson a lot more engaging. These activities not only reinforce academic concepts but also allow students to creatively showcase their unique talents and ideas.

Embracing AI as a teaching assistant

The integration of AI in the classroom is not without its challenges. Teachers are often hesitant to fully embrace new tools largely because of a lack of familiarity or time to explore their potential.

This is where my role becomes crucial. I help teachers see the possibilities these tools offer, guiding them on how to use technology to enhance traditional teaching methods.

AI tools such as ChatGPT and Copilot have changed the game in terms of how we approach teaching and learning. One of my favorite applications of AI is using it to generate quizzes from YouTube videos or documents, a feature that saves teachers countless hours of preparation time.

We frame AI as a teaching assistant that enhances the learning process without replacing the need for creativity or critical thinking. We are creating districtwide guidelines for AI use. Our goal is to help mitigate misuse and ensure appropriate application.

A great equalizer for creativity

Despite all these benefits for teachers, some educators continue to fear that AI might erase or diminish the need for human creativity or encourage students to rely too heavily on technology.

Various external factors, including a focus on standardized testing and socio-economic differences between schools, often influence the space for creativity in the classroom. While some schools may feel constrained by the need to meet standards, others enjoy greater flexibility for creative exploration. This contrast underscores the importance of ensuring that all students have the opportunity to express their creativity. AI could help level the playing field for them.

Thanks to AI-powered tools, we are able to provide students with platforms to express their creativity in ways that were previously unimaginable. When student learning is personalized and students are given the freedom to show what they know, they are more likely to engage deeply with the material and develop a sense of ownership over their learning.

It’s not just about meeting standards — it’s also about providing opportunities for students to think critically, solve problems creatively and communicate their ideas effectively.

The future of creativity in the age of AI

The integration of AI in education can make learning more efficient, more engaging and more accessible.

Teachers play a pivotal role in fostering that classroom creativity but often lack the resources or training to do so effectively, which is where our team comes in. It is also essential that we keep creativity at the forefront of our efforts.

We prepare today’s students to succeed in school and thrive in tomorrow’s workplace by establishing an environment in which they can fully explore their potential. By continuing to emphasize creativity and innovation, we can transform our classrooms into spaces where every student has the opportunity to shine and contribute to learning.

Dominique’ Harbour is an Educational Technology Specialist for Atlanta Public Schools.