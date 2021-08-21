Opinion: Atlanta City Council needs to step up, prioritize public safety?

Most citizens probably think that those they elect to City Council have an obligation to study the issues before them, seek input from experts, then render an informed decision in the best interests of their constituents.

Seven of 15 City Council members did that on Monday night. Eight chose to study the issue more closely and seek more community input. That’s fine.

We would hope that the next few weeks will enable the 8 who don’t believe they have enough information to get fully informed of the public safety issues before them.

Council Members have four months left in their terms to propose actions that will improve the safety of our citizens who are suffering from depleted police and fire departments, the highest homicide rate in two decades and an ongoing demand for police reform and enhanced training for their law enforcement professionals.

The next vote is Sept. 7. Let’s see what insights their three weeks of study will turn up.

Perhaps those who failed to join a member of APD and AF/R command staff for a tour of the Key Road site will decide it’s time to take a closer look at the only affordable, viable, and practical site that can accommodate APD and AF/R’s training needs.

Robert C. “Robin” Loudermilk Jr. is president and CEO, The Loudermilk Cos., and chairman of the Atlanta Police Foundation Board of Trustees.