Opinion: Deflecting responsibility won’t reduce city’s homicide rate

Statistics indicate serious crime overall was down about 20% in the city so far this year. Skeptics wonder if some of that’s due to police patrolling less or making fewer arrests. Some say the pandemic may have helped drive down the numbers of certain crimes.

That doesn’t diminish that the city’s spike in murders is quite concerning for those who live or do business in Atlanta.

And it needs to be acknowledged and dealt with more assertively than we’ve seen to date.

The rise in homicides is not the fault of Gov. Kemp. And we say that having criticized some of Kemp’s COVID 19-related decisions in previous editorials.

A subsequent statement from the mayor’s office made that point, reading in part that, “At no point did the Mayor place blame at the feet of any individual elected official for the tragic shooting in question.”

We agree that the city has too many tragic murders. Atlanta must find ways to do better in crime-reduction efforts.

One place to start might be resolving one way or another the status of the current interim police chief. Doing so might help stabilize the department and better position APD for the hard work ahead.

Homicide detectives have been known to say that there’s no real way to police against murder. As in homicides often result from a pinpoint concurrence of flashpoints.

Be that as it may, we have to believe there are ways for Atlanta to be more proactive in modern policing that can make a difference where it counts – in saving lives on the streets.

The Editorial Board.