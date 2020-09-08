Opinion: Construction Industry Adapts to Pandemic Challenges

Our efforts moved online, taking advantage of social media tools, like Facebook, to share the opportunities that are available in the construction industry to new audiences - including people now out of work looking for a new career. Over the past few months, CEFGA launched a series of Instagram and Facebook Live sessions where we discuss career options within the industry, address truths and misconceptions, provide insights on ways to enter the industry, talk about the value of trade schools, and more. We’re also hosting contractors, teachers and young people who share their own experiences and advice.

These virtual sessions have provided an opportunity for people to learn about the promise that the construction industry offers, and we’ve been inspired by the reception. On a recent Facebook Live, more than 2,500 people tuned in to learn more. We hope it’s given many the information needed to enter the skilled trade workforce at a time when it feels like so many doors are closed.

Foundations, government leaders and public and private companies are supporting our work but more needs to be done to promote the opportunities within the construction industry. We are working hard to do our part in this effort, trying to reach many new audiences online until we can meet again in person, but more awareness is needed, and you can help.

If you, a friend, or family member are looking for a new path, I encourage you to take a fresh look at the industry and learn about the different opportunities that construction can offer. Share our virtual series with someone who may be looking for their next endeavor and encourage them to look into the meaningful careers within the industry. Times are dire, but the construction industry is open for business!

Scott Shelar is president and CEO of the Construction Education Foundation of Georgia.