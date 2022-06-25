ajc logo
X

Opinion: Can Roe and Wade now be neighbors coming together?

FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk, following the court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court's sweeping rulings on guns and abortion were the latest and perhaps clearest manifestation of how the court has evolved over the past six years, a product of historical accident and Republican political brute force, from an institution that leaned right, but produced some notable liberal victories, to one with an aggressive, 6-3 conservative majority. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk, following the court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court's sweeping rulings on guns and abortion were the latest and perhaps clearest manifestation of how the court has evolved over the past six years, a product of historical accident and Republican political brute force, from an institution that leaned right, but produced some notable liberal victories, to one with an aggressive, 6-3 conservative majority. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Opinion
By Rachael M. Bregman
25 minutes ago

Can this be the moment to truly live the commandment to “Love your neighbor as yourself” (Leviticus 19:18)?

It’s done. The 1973 landmark Supreme Court decision protecting a woman’s right to privacy in her reproductive choices was overturned. While some are mourning and some are rejoicing, we all today live a new world with a new reality; Roe v. Wade is no longer.

While many legal consequences now follow, I wonder, what do we do with each other?

Combined ShapeCaption
Brunswick, Ga., Rabbi Rachael M. Bregman/Photo by Bobby Haven.

Brunswick, Ga., Rabbi Rachael M. Bregman/Photo by Bobby Haven.

Combined ShapeCaption
Brunswick, Ga., Rabbi Rachael M. Bregman/Photo by Bobby Haven.

One day, before COVID, my neighbor, a then middle-schooler, knocked on my door, a pen, clipboard and registration form in her hand. I told her, whatever you are fundraising for, sign me up! I adore my neighbors. Our families have had a great relationship all the years we have lived across from each other.

And then she told me. She was collecting money for an organization which held opposite beliefs to my own regarding abortion/choice. My face fell. I’m sorry, I told her. I just can not support this. And I closed the door.

I regret the choice I made that day. While I remained true to my beliefs, I simultaneously betrayed my values.

Maybe I could have made a small donation. Maybe I could have invited a conversation about what she valued in this organization.

And I did neither.

What are we doing as a society, as people when we abdicated one set of values for another? Instead of Roe verses Wade, could it be Roe and Wade?

Combined ShapeCaption
Demonstrators marched down Broadway pass Federal Court where earlier they held a rally in front of the Hall of Justice on Friday, June 24, 2022 in downtown San Diego. The Supreme Court on Friday stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion, a fundamental and deeply personal change for Americans' lives after nearly a half-century under Roe v. Wade. The court’s overturning of the landmark court ruling is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. (Nelvin C. Cepeda /The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)

Credit: Nelvin C. Cepeda

Demonstrators marched down Broadway pass Federal Court where earlier they held a rally in front of the Hall of Justice on Friday, June 24, 2022 in downtown San Diego. The Supreme Court on Friday stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion, a fundamental and deeply personal change for Americans' lives after nearly a half-century under Roe v. Wade. The court’s overturning of the landmark court ruling is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. (Nelvin C. Cepeda /The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)

Credit: Nelvin C. Cepeda

Combined ShapeCaption
Demonstrators marched down Broadway pass Federal Court where earlier they held a rally in front of the Hall of Justice on Friday, June 24, 2022 in downtown San Diego. The Supreme Court on Friday stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion, a fundamental and deeply personal change for Americans' lives after nearly a half-century under Roe v. Wade. The court’s overturning of the landmark court ruling is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. (Nelvin C. Cepeda /The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)

Credit: Nelvin C. Cepeda

Credit: Nelvin C. Cepeda

On the face of it, this is the latest in the pro-choice/anti-abortion standoff. And we do not live in a world where events exist in isolation.

If only this decision were a debate about when life begins. If only this were about religious freedom. If only this were about gender equity. If only it were about political maneuvering to mobilize voters. If only.

This moment is about all of it. And more. This is about how we treat one another.

Combined ShapeCaption
Pro-life protestors gather to celebrate Roe v. Wade being struck down by the Supreme Court outside of the Georgia State Capitol on Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Atlanta. (Chris Day/Christopher.Day@ajc.com)

Credit: Chris Day

Pro-life protestors gather to celebrate Roe v. Wade being struck down by the Supreme Court outside of the Georgia State Capitol on Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Atlanta. (Chris Day/Christopher.Day@ajc.com)

Credit: Chris Day

Combined ShapeCaption
Pro-life protestors gather to celebrate Roe v. Wade being struck down by the Supreme Court outside of the Georgia State Capitol on Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Atlanta. (Chris Day/Christopher.Day@ajc.com)

Credit: Chris Day

Credit: Chris Day

Now that Roe is overturned, it could be easy to close ranks with those with whom we share similar opinions and sides.

What if this time we don’t?

Can we ask new questions like, what is this moment like for those on the other side of this than me?

Can we ask each other, tell me your story of how you came to care so deeply about this issue?

The threat is gone. Right now, the fight is laid to rest. While it surely will resume again, can we find a moment of peace and step closer together instead of even further apart?

Rachael M. Bregman is the Berman Family Rabbinate Rabbi of Temple Beth Tefilloh in Brunswick.

About the Author

Rachael M. Bregman
Editors' Picks
‘Something else, please’: Chamblee rejects mixed-use project with nearly 300 homes
The Jolt: Why Brian Kemp is key to the Trump grand jury probe
Prominent Atlanta lawyer will rep anyone prosecuted for abortions for free
20h ago
Georgia not alone: Most neighboring states also plan to ban abortions
Georgia not alone: Most neighboring states also plan to ban abortions
Freddie Freeman left Braves over business. His return is all love.
16h ago
The Latest
Readers write
7h ago
Opinion: It’s time for you to try our ePaper: You’ll love it
7h ago
Opinion: Why your doctors may not stick around Georgia if abortion is banned
19h ago
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
22h ago
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top