Opinion: Can Roe and Wade now be neighbors coming together?

And then she told me. She was collecting money for an organization which held opposite beliefs to my own regarding abortion/choice. My face fell. I’m sorry, I told her. I just can not support this. And I closed the door.

I regret the choice I made that day. While I remained true to my beliefs, I simultaneously betrayed my values.

Maybe I could have made a small donation. Maybe I could have invited a conversation about what she valued in this organization.

And I did neither.

What are we doing as a society, as people when we abdicated one set of values for another? Instead of Roe verses Wade, could it be Roe and Wade?

Combined Shape Caption Demonstrators marched down Broadway pass Federal Court where earlier they held a rally in front of the Hall of Justice on Friday, June 24, 2022 in downtown San Diego. The Supreme Court on Friday stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion, a fundamental and deeply personal change for Americans' lives after nearly a half-century under Roe v. Wade. The court’s overturning of the landmark court ruling is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. (Nelvin C. Cepeda /The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP) Credit: Nelvin C. Cepeda Credit: Nelvin C. Cepeda Combined Shape Caption Demonstrators marched down Broadway pass Federal Court where earlier they held a rally in front of the Hall of Justice on Friday, June 24, 2022 in downtown San Diego. The Supreme Court on Friday stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion, a fundamental and deeply personal change for Americans' lives after nearly a half-century under Roe v. Wade. The court’s overturning of the landmark court ruling is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. (Nelvin C. Cepeda /The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP) Credit: Nelvin C. Cepeda Credit: Nelvin C. Cepeda

On the face of it, this is the latest in the pro-choice/anti-abortion standoff. And we do not live in a world where events exist in isolation.

If only this decision were a debate about when life begins. If only this were about religious freedom. If only this were about gender equity. If only it were about political maneuvering to mobilize voters. If only.

This moment is about all of it. And more. This is about how we treat one another.

Combined Shape Caption Pro-life protestors gather to celebrate Roe v. Wade being struck down by the Supreme Court outside of the Georgia State Capitol on Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Atlanta. (Chris Day/Christopher.Day@ajc.com) Credit: Chris Day Credit: Chris Day Combined Shape Caption Pro-life protestors gather to celebrate Roe v. Wade being struck down by the Supreme Court outside of the Georgia State Capitol on Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Atlanta. (Chris Day/Christopher.Day@ajc.com) Credit: Chris Day Credit: Chris Day

Now that Roe is overturned, it could be easy to close ranks with those with whom we share similar opinions and sides.

What if this time we don’t?

Can we ask new questions like, what is this moment like for those on the other side of this than me?

Can we ask each other, tell me your story of how you came to care so deeply about this issue?

The threat is gone. Right now, the fight is laid to rest. While it surely will resume again, can we find a moment of peace and step closer together instead of even further apart?

Rachael M. Bregman is the Berman Family Rabbinate Rabbi of Temple Beth Tefilloh in Brunswick.