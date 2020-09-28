Opinion: California inmates fight fires for pennies. Now they have a path to turn pro.

The program has long faced criticism from social justice advocates. Inmate firefighters make just pennies per hour, with an extra $1 per hour when they are actively fighting a fire.

The state of California has also been criticized for relying too heavily on its inmate firefighting force.

This year, there are more than 1,000 incarcerated firefighters fighting back the state’s devastating and historic blazes, but that’s only half as many as usual. Because of the pandemic, many inmate firefighters have been infected with COVID-19 and cannot work. Hundreds more have been released early from prison to curb the virus' spread. As a result, Newsom has had to call in reinforcements from as far away as Australia.

With the passage of AB 2147, some former inmates have said they are eager to apply to a firefighting job.

“The news is huge,” said Michael Gebre, a former incarcerated firefighter, in an interview with NPR. “With me being an EMT, I could do more for the community that I serve.”

Some advocates were more cautious.

Sonja Tonnesen, deputy director of programs at the nonprofit Root & Rebound, said AB 2147 is “an important first step,” but that it falls short of a comprehensive reentry program for former inmates.

Joseph Winters writes for Grist, a non-profit online magazine that focuses on environmental news.