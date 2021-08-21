Opinion: Buckhead cityhood an ill-advised idea

A half-century later, I’m still in love with our city and still have faith we shall overcome our dip of the day. We now face a new mayor’s race; and although I was one of the first to advise candidates that crime was the main issue, attitude will transcend this.

Whatever our mantra, it doesn’t need another study for the shelf! I’m alluding to the effort of those who would carve out a part of our city. This is an idea that I’ve been opposed to every time it has appeared.

Atlanta, like other incorporated areas, is a creature of the state. I don’t know many of the young members of our legislative delegation, but suspect they have the collective wisdom to avoid depleting an existing successful leadership.

I hope that our next mayor will have visited every neighborhood and every house of worship and every other organized group. Let the leader of each know your interests. Cull the best ideas and build a platform of peace.

Academicians have long preached that less government was better government. Note that taxes may be more in one part of the city because there is more development, just as success normally results in greater contributions to charities to help others.

Taking Buckhead away will bankrupt Atlanta and be reported nationally, crippling all development. It would likely complicate public safety, with no improvement in crime prevention. It would destroy the community brand, which would require decades to rebuild. And it would increase taxes and diminish services.

To test these thoughts, check with your clergy, with your elected officials, with your employer, with your civic leaders and others.

As a student of government, now at 94 years of age, I shudder to think how much it can damage our brand if any major section of our population is separated from the balance of us.

Please pledge today that you will stay alert and stay together.

Caption January 26, 2021 Buckhead - Aerial photography shows Buckhead Skyline on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. The quest for cityhood in Buckhead has several hurdles to clear before it becomes reality, but leaders behind a new group exploring the issue say they are confident they have a chance.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Sam Massell was mayor of Atlanta, 1970-1974, and president of the City Council, then called the Board of Aldermen, from 1962-1970.