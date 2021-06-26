Opinion: Bottoms: Atlanta is in my heart, and Georgia is on my mind

Caption 01/27/2021 — Atlanta, Georgia —Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms takes questions form the media following remarks in the House Chambers on the sixth day of the 2021 legislative session at the Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta, Wednesday, January 27, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com) Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

A speech also will not catch a criminal in the act, but expanding Operation Shield, our public safety camera network, may. That is why we are allocating millions of dollars from our city budget toward adding more cameras across Atlanta to help give officers eyes across the city. A speech cannot patrol our neighborhoods, crack down on clubs operating illegally as restaurants, or investigate major crimes, but hiring more officers will. For that reason, we are putting at least 250 additional officers on our streets during the next fiscal year. The men and women of the Atlanta Police Department work every day to combat crime in our city and they will continue to partner with state and federal partners to crack down on gang activity that leads to much of the violent incidents they see.

We also are installing 10,000 additional streetlights, in partnership with Georgia Power, in our Light Up the Night campaign to make traveling our streets on foot safer and we are supporting neighborhood safety planning.

I have never been a mayor for show only and will not become one now. Our residents are tired of talk. They want action. So, while you call upon me to create moments for show, our administration will stay in the trenches – working with the White House, talking with impacted families, listening to our community members and officers, and learning from experts in the field of violence reduction – doing the real work every day to make our communities safer.

Atlanta is my city, the place that my husband and I were born and raised. It is the place that Derek and I are raising our four children. When it comes to the safety of our communities, I will always be present and accounted for, until the end of my term, and beyond.

