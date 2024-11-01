I was 24 years old when I graduated law school. Faced with the choices before me, I took a leap of faith and decided to chase my lifelong dream of opening my own business. Turning the dream into a reality, however, wasn’t easy. There were many late nights for my cofounder and me, poring over receipts, crunching numbers and wondering how we were going to get by. There were times when I thought I would have to abandon my goals, yet I knew I could not give up.

I received 97 nos before I got to a single yes. Today, my business has locations across Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. My struggles early on as an entrepreneur taught me that it takes more than just hard work to start a business; it costs a whole lot of money, too.