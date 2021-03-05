Opinion: Bill limiting nursing home cameras needs changes

During this time of resident lockdown and isolation when cell phones, computers and other devices offer lifelines to residents, this bill gives facilities absolute authority to confiscate each resident’s cell phone, tablet, computer and any other device with no warning. All because the devices could be used to record activities. Residents are withering away as it is, and this bill would allow facilities to be the fox guarding the henhouse!

If HB 605 passes, residents and families will have two options. They could comply with the nursing home’s unnecessarily complicated paperwork and try to make sure the camera is unobstructed and turned back on every time it is turned off. (Which is not possible during the current pandemic and would never be possible in the middle of the night.) Or they could install a hidden camera and monitor their loved one at all times. But they will not be able to use the video if there is a subsequent civil or criminal trial. No matter what they see – and no matter what is done to their loved one in that room. In Mr. Dempsey’s case, his “caregivers” would not be prosecuted for ignoring his pleas for help. And they would be free to work in facilities where they could do the same thing to other residents.

The Georgia Council on Aging calls on the legislature to change this legislation to give families the control they need. One can hardly challenge the right of residents to use cameras after watching the video of Mr. Dempsey begging for his life.

Ruth Lee is the chair of the Georgia Council on Aging and a resident of Tifton.