Atlanta, a city of opportunity, diversity and innovation, is the definition of the American dream for many of our residents. But rising costs have made the American dream of homeownership and affordable, accessible housing options impossible for many Atlantans and working people across our state.

As mayor, I am a proud advocate for expanding access to housing. My administration is committed to building 20,000 affordable housing units throughout the city by 2030. We introduced reforms such as inclusionary zoning, mandating the development of affordable housing projects in areas that would otherwise price out too many of our neighbors. We are using public land, tax incentives and increased coordination with partners to accelerate development, ensuring that more Atlantans have access to safe and stable homes.