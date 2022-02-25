Opinion: As Jewish Georgians, we oppose HB1274′s problematic definition of antisemitism

This specious application of the charge of antisemitism has already had a chilling effect on free speech and advocacy for Palestinian rights across the country. Pro-Israel activists have used it to silence people calling for the boycott of Israel, to cancel protests, speeches, and university lectures on Palestine, to prevent university students from forming a student group advocating for justice for Palestinians, and to pressure Facebook, Zoom, and YouTube to shut down webinars that feature Palestinian speakers.

The IHRA definition of antisemitism is far from being internationally accepted. In fact, scholars worldwide specializing in Holocaust, Jewish, and Middle East studies purposefully gathered to craft the Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism claiming that the IHRA definition “has caused confusion and generated controversy, hence weakening the fight against antisemitism.” Many Jewish organizations and individuals, including the definition’s lead drafter Kenneth Stern, have objected to its use as a weapon to suppress free speech. Stern has written: “If you think this isn’t about suppressing political speech, contemplate a parallel. There’s no definition of anti-black racism that has the force of law … If you were to craft one, would you include opposition to affirmative action? Opposing removal of Confederate statues?”