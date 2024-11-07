As a member of the baby boomer generation, I reflect on the values instilled in me by my father, who served in the Army during the Korean War. My father, along with thousands of other men, courageously defended democracy against foreign foes. I was also blessed to have a mother who imparted essential values of kindness and honesty and a strong work ethic. These principles were not mere cliches; they were the bedrock of American society, guiding us through life’s complexities and challenges.

William J. Bennett, who served as education secretary in the Reagan administration, eloquently articulated this sentiment in his book “The Book of Virtues.” A conservative, Bennett emphasized that American values such as responsibility, courage, honesty and faith were reinforced through nursery rhymes and childhood stories. Bennett noted that children learn these traits by witnessing examples of both good and bad behavior.