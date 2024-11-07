As a member of the baby boomer generation, I reflect on the values instilled in me by my father, who served in the Army during the Korean War. My father, along with thousands of other men, courageously defended democracy against foreign foes. I was also blessed to have a mother who imparted essential values of kindness and honesty and a strong work ethic. These principles were not mere cliches; they were the bedrock of American society, guiding us through life’s complexities and challenges.
William J. Bennett, who served as education secretary in the Reagan administration, eloquently articulated this sentiment in his book “The Book of Virtues.” A conservative, Bennett emphasized that American values such as responsibility, courage, honesty and faith were reinforced through nursery rhymes and childhood stories. Bennett noted that children learn these traits by witnessing examples of both good and bad behavior.
Rebecca Breyer
Rebecca Breyer
My childhood heroes — the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Bobby Kennedy, Sandy Koufax, Billie Jean King, Muhammad Ali, Benjamin Mays and Shirley Chisholm — exemplified these virtues in the face of adversity and controversy. They stood firm in their principles and became role models for my generation. Inspired by their examples, I chose a path of service, dedicating my life to educating young people and serving as a political figure in Georgia.
In the current political landscape, I proudly supported Vice President Kamala Harris for president. Harris embodies traditional American values. Like me, she is the product of a middle-class household, embraces the importance of education, worked herself through college and entered a life of public service. Throughout her presidential campaign, she advocated for unity, transparency and a vision for a brighter future. In stark contrast stood her opponent, former President Donald Trump, a figure I see as the antithesis of our cherished values. Among his character flaws, he is an election denier, a convicted felon and he inspired a mob of insurrectionists to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Furthermore, repeatedly during the presidential campaign, his divisive rhetoric and habitual dishonesty painted a dismal picture of America’s future, fostering fear rather than hope.
As political pundits have analyzed the postelection results, much of the discussion has centered around the strengths of the Trump campaign and the perceived weaknesses of Harris’ efforts. But the focus should be on the American public’s choices. The election results suggest a troubling trend: a populace seemingly prioritizing self-interest over the character and integrity of our elected leaders. On Nov. 6, a New York Times headline read, “Donald Trump Returns to Power, Ushering in New Era of Uncertainty.” This statement resonates deeply with me; I feel a sense of anxiety about the future of our nation and the values we have seemingly abandoned.
The results show Trump winning enough electoral votes over Harris that reflects a deeply divided electorate. The battleground states of Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina, which were thought to lean toward Harris, were all won by Trump. This shift raises questions about the values that guided voters’ decisions and whether our collective moral compass has faltered.
Unfortunately, I find little solace in Congress as a moral compass for our nation. The political landscape is plagued with hyper-partisanship, where the pursuit of power often supersedes the pursuit of virtue. In this fragmented society, it is up to individuals of goodwill to serve as the glue that holds us together. We must engage in civil discourse, promote empathy and seek common ground.
The stakes have never been higher. We are at a crossroads where our values and principles will determine the fabric of our society moving forward. The American public must grapple with the implications of their choices, recognizing that we are not merely voting for policies but for the kind of character that will lead our nation. Are we willing to embrace a future that reflects our foundational values, or will we continue down a path that undermines the very principles that have historically united us?
America’s value system was indeed on the ballot, and the outcome sends a clear message about the direction in which we are headed. Let us hope that the coming years will inspire a return to the virtues that have long defined us. It is time for individuals, communities and leaders to recommit themselves to the ideals of honesty, integrity and service that will heal our nation and restore faith in our democratic processes.
John H. Eaves, an Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributing columnist, is a former Fulton County Commission chairman and a senior instructor in the Department of Political Science at Spelman College.
About the Author