BreakingNews
Cobb judge chosen for golf course death penalty case
ajc logo
X

Opinion: A welcome move in Cobb to boost confidence in election result

Cityhood supporter Jimmy Eastham (center) and Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler (right) look on as election workers conduct a partial recount of the Vinings cityhood election Monday, June 6, 2022 in Marietta.

Combined ShapeCaption
Cityhood supporter Jimmy Eastham (center) and Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler (right) look on as election workers conduct a partial recount of the Vinings cityhood election Monday, June 6, 2022 in Marietta.

Opinion
41 minutes ago
THE EDITORIAL BOARD’S OPINION

In this political atmosphere, elections officials must do all they can to instill confidence in our democracy.

And that’s exactly what we saw unfold in Vinings over the last few days.

Vinings, if you remember, put forth a vote on cityhood last month. It was defeated by 312 votes – or about 10 percent.

Under Georgia rules, that margin was too large to trigger a recount.

Yet, this week, Cobb County election workers conducted a hand recount of the 993 paper ballots that had been cast in Vinings’ largest precinct on Election Day to assuage concerns.

Guess what?

That partial recount exactly matched the tally produced by prior ballot scans.

Those results should remind all of us that, yes, our votes do count.

The recount also confirms that despite all the noise, often from those who lost, Georgia’s elections are conducted with integrity.

Cobb County officials are to be applauded for taking such a step.

As Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler said: “We wanted to be transparent and to help the public to be able to see that there is an accuracy to what we do. It was an opportunity for us to demonstrate the accuracy of the system.”

Let’s not forget that there were some issues on Election Day in DeKalb County, and some flubs in Cobb County, that raised concerns among those in Vinings who had been pushing for the cityhood movement.

As we’ve said before, elections officials must do everything they can to address these issues. After all, they only provide those with an agenda with even more fodder to beat their drums of false accusations.

In Vinings, even those who supported the cityhood movement felt better after the hand recount – conducted as a small crowd of supporters, opponents and journalists looked on.

“I thought it was well done and transparent,” said Jimmy Eastham, a leader of the Vinings cityhood campaign. “I want to express gratitude … for allowing all of us to watch and make sure that the machine count matched the actual recount of the ballots.”

The recount makes any legal challenges by cityhood supporters “less likely,” Eastham said.

Let’s hope so.

The Editorial Board.

Editors' Picks
Reality stars Todd, Julie Chrisley guilty on all counts in federal tax evasion trial20h ago
Cobb judge chosen for golf course death penalty case
55m ago
Ex-congressman, onetime hopeful for attorney general head to lt. gov runoff
6h ago
Suspected gunman indicted for murder in death of 17-year-old at Atlanta pool
5h ago
Suspected gunman indicted for murder in death of 17-year-old at Atlanta pool
5h ago
Atlanta residents demand closure of detention center at budget hearing
4h ago
The Latest
Opinion: Detecting mental health warning signs in schools
12h ago
Readers write
17h ago
Opinion: I fled Saigon. We can’t let American democracy crumble
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top