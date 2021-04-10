Opinion: A look at good work left undone at Gold Dome

Mary Margaret Oliver Credit: contributed Credit: contributed

What is the impact of COVID on our 1.7 million Georgia schoolchildren in K through 12 from the virtual learning that has been the reality for over half of schoolchildren? If 20% of high schoolers drop out in a “normal” year, how many more will drop out based on COVID Zoom education? If between 20% and 40% of schoolchildren struggle in a normal year to stay on grade level, what research has been conducted to learn the best use of federal stimulus money to help them catch up?

And, what did we learn about the benefits of virtual learning for other children who have maintained grade level or progressed educationally? What is the COVID isolation mental health impact on children, and based on research, what mental health services must be provided?

What is the current state of our public health system based on CARES money that was spent through the multiple stimulus packages under the Trump administration? Where did it go, and how much of the 2020 CARES money is yet unspent? What data do we have of expenditure of this money to determine what worked and what did not?

With judges and other lawyers, I have discussed how the Rescue Act money can be used to address the statewide backlog of almost 100,000 criminal charges that have not been indicted or tried based on the Supreme Court Emergency Public Health Orders. Do we know how many alleged offenders are in jail unable to get a bond, or make any progress on their case to prove their possible innocence?

Without any additional financial help, counties and cities will be unable to address the backlog, and even with additional money and leadership, a comprehensive budget and plan is required. Again, what have we learned by the extensive use of virtual court hearings without the physical presence of counsel, parties, and judges? Has it worked without violation of constitutional rights?

On Sine Die evening, along with the vote on HB 81, the governor announced he is forming some committees to examine spending of the $4.9 billion from the Rescue Act funding on a few limited issues. I volunteer to serve on all these committees and attend to raise these questions directly, as well as many others to help maximize the benefits of an unprecedented infusion of $10 billion of pandemic money.

Georgians cannot afford to miss this unprecedented opportunity to spend federal dollars wisely.

State Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver, D-Decatur.