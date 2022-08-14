08/14 Mike Luckovich: Mood enhancers

About the AuthorMike LuckovichEditors' PicksRonald Acuña leaves due to knee soreness but Braves sweep doubleheader7h agoGeorgia’s Arian Smith to undergo ankle surgery; more injury updates from Kirby Smart13h agoClimate bill could be a game changer for Georgia solar. Here’s whyTwo people found dead outside Cobb home in suspected murder-suicide12h agoTwo people found dead outside Cobb home in suspected murder-suicide12h agoAudit: Va. failed on earlier advice before I-95 gridlock16h agoThe Latest08/12 Mike Luckovich: Running Scared8/11 Mike Luckovich: Villains cheering section8/10 Mike Luckovich: Selective outrageFeaturedCredit: Holly MeyerSouthern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiryHouse passes federal health care, tax and climate change billBest high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video