Mike Luckovich Blog

Last day at the legislature

ajc.com

Credit: Mike Luckovich

Credit: Mike Luckovich

By
47 minutes ago
ajc.com

Credit: Mike Luckovich

icon to expand image

Credit: Mike Luckovich

ajc.com

Credit: Mike Luckovich

icon to expand image

Credit: Mike Luckovich

ajc.com

Credit: Mike Luckovich

icon to expand image

Credit: Mike Luckovich

ajc.com

Credit: Mike Luckovich

icon to expand image

Credit: Mike Luckovich

ajc.com

Credit: Mike Luckovich

icon to expand image

Credit: Mike Luckovich

ajc.com

Credit: Mike Luckovich

icon to expand image

Credit: Mike Luckovich

ajc.com

Credit: Mike Luckovich

icon to expand image

Credit: Mike Luckovich

ajc.com

Credit: Mike Luckovich

icon to expand image

Credit: Mike Luckovich

ajc.com

Credit: Mike Luckovich

icon to expand image

Credit: Mike Luckovich

About the Author

Follow Mike Luckovich on facebookFollow Mike Luckovich on twitter

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Gridlock Guy: Forces unite after driving deaths stir Lakeside High community

Credit: AP

KEN SUGIURA BLOG
After Max Fried’s stinker, wondering about the stability of Braves rotation

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Georgia approves Delta-8 and CBD age limits, testing requirements

Credit: Handout

FROM UGA PROFESSOR
OPINION: Banning legacy admissions will hurt children of Black alumni

Credit: Handout

FROM UGA PROFESSOR
OPINION: Banning legacy admissions will hurt children of Black alumni

Credit: AP

Powerball jackpot jumps to $975 million after another drawing without a big winner
22m ago
The Latest

Credit: Mike Luckovich

03/29 Mike Luckovich: Patience wearing thin
03/27 Mike Luckovich: Still fighting
3/24 Mike Luckovich: Getting dirtier
Featured

Credit: AP

Here’s how the Braves emptied Citizens Bank Park as they blew out Phillies
Are you ready for spring break, metro Atlanta?
Here are the best moments from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’