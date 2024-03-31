Last day at the legislature

Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: Mike Luckovich
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: AP
Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com
The Latest