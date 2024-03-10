Laken Riley’s death made me more afraid at UGA, but women live with fear

As I walked further, I went into a nearly empty parking lot in a quieter area. Only one man was there, halfway sitting in a truck with its front door open. I, like many women, have a hypervigilance of the possibility of violence and how something can quickly go from one to 100.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

I looked over my shoulder a couple of times before he stood up and calmly told me, “I am going to get out of my car, but so you know, I am not following you.” I did not reply until he continued, “I live right there. I can show you my keys and wait to walk in front of you if that would make you feel better.” It did. I watched him walk to his house, and I walked back to mine.

Just those few words alone made me feel safe. Sometimes, I consider whether those few days were perhaps the safest I have felt as a woman. Men were conscious of how they came off, who they were around and what their behaviors might be communicating to women around them. That quickly changed when investigators released information that the suspect was an undocumented immigrant.

Then, many folks and politicians started to push a narrative that this was one instance relating to a singular perpetrator of violence. They continue to say that Laken Riley’s murder would not have happened if it were not for the suspect’s immigration status. That is simply not true.

Worldwide, the United Nations reports one in three women have experienced physical or sexual violence. One in four experiences completed or attempted rape, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In almost all the cases, the perpetrators are men. On feminism, scholar Catherine Rottenberg writes, “Inequality between men and women is thus paradoxically acknowledged only to be disavowed.”

The lingering danger that every woman faces is seemingly only acknowledged when it can provide politicians a reactionary basis to push their agenda. The Georgia House passed House Bill 1105 , which allows law enforcement officials to arrest and detain anyone suspected of being in the country illegally and mandates that local officials coordinate with federal immigration authorities.

Lawmakers said they were acting to protect women, but apparently never considered the plight of immigrant women or girls, even though we know displaced and marginalized women are at risk for sexual and gender-based violence, persecution, social exclusion and detention.

Laken Riley’s death is a call to support all women. Anything less is perpetuating the discriminatory targeting that has overtaken our communities for ages.

Each day reminds me of the dichotomy of it all. Flowers underneath the arch that Laken Riley never had the chance to walk through. A nation watching women’s worst nightmares continue to perpetuate on a global scale. Others watching, ready to exploit our pain for the worst.

Zeena Mohamed is a fourth-year political science and international affairs student at the University of Georgia.