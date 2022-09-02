Labor Day shows we must do better by Georgia’s workers

Don’t believe me? Just look at what’s happening at Starbucks stores across the state. I was on the picket line in July, where the brave workers at the unionized Starbucks in northwest Atlanta walked out on the job because the company continues to refuse to meet them at the bargaining table.

Starbucks is just one of countless corporations that claim to be progressive, who call their workers “essential” and say things like, “We can’t live without you!” Yet don’t pay their workers enough or treat them with any respect. This has reached a tipping point, and workers everywhere have had enough.

Listen, I’ve been in a union and a leader in the labor movement for more than 40 years. As the president of the Georgia AFL-CIO, we represent tens of thousands of union members all across the Peach state. I’ve seen it all, which is why I mean it when I say that times are changing.

Our youngest generation of workers are done with an economic system that makes them work twice as hard for half as much in return. Our so-called “essential workers” are done with getting paid in lip service.

A better future for Georgia is coming. I know it. I can feel it. People everywhere are gearing up to elect leaders this fall who know that every Georgian should have the opportunity to prosper, to raise their families and have good education, no matter where they come from. Leaders who know that we can be a state that leads in business and economics and where workers can thrive.

So this Labor Day, in between shifts on the grill or however you’re spending the day, make a plan on how you’ll vote in the coming months, if you haven’t already. Take a moment to honor our workers, those who ensure our groceries get on the table, our packages delivered, our children taught. And think about why, from coast to coast, they are organizing like never before: Because they deserve so much better.

Charlie Flemming is Georgia AFL-CIO president.