Opinion

Georgia’s leaders failed the Okefenokee — and us

The fate of a proposed mining site is still up in the air.
Drone photograph shows the St. Marys River in Macclenny, Florida, Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2024. The St. Marys River serves as the border between Georgia (right side) and Florida (left side). The 130-mile St. Marys River is a blackwater river located in southeast Georgia and is bordered by the Satilla River Basin to the north and the Suwannee River Basin to the west. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Drone photograph shows the St. Marys River in Macclenny, Florida, Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2024. The St. Marys River serves as the border between Georgia (right side) and Florida (left side). The 130-mile St. Marys River is a blackwater river located in southeast Georgia and is bordered by the Satilla River Basin to the north and the Suwannee River Basin to the west. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By Rena Peck
33 minutes ago

Pogo Possum, a product of the Okefenokee Swamp and cartoonist Walt Kelly’s imagination, once famously said, “We have met the enemy and he is us.”

When it comes to defending Pogo’s Okefenokee Swamp from mining threats, Pogo might want to amend his words to: “We have met the enemy and ‘he’ is our state leaders.”

Despite a poll that shows an overwhelming majority of Georgia’s citizens oppose mining adjacent to the swamp; despite uber-conservative former U.S. House speaker Newt Gingrich pleading on the pages of this very paper for the swamp’s protection; despite a bipartisan coalition of more than half the House of Representatives co-sponsoring legislation that would permanently protect the swamp from mining threats; and despite Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division being bombarded with public comments opposing a proposed heavy mineral sands mine in Charlton County, Georgia’s top leaders accomplished absolutely nothing to protect the Okefenokee during the recent legislative session.

HB 71, the Okefenokee Protection Act, which would have prohibited mining on portions of Trail Ridge next to the swamp and was sponsored by more than half the House of Representatives, didn’t even get out of committee.

Rena Peck

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Even a “compromise” bill implementing a three-year moratorium on heavy mineral sands mining didn’t earn passage.

Heck, legislators even failed to pass a license plate bill giving citizens the option of purchasing an “Explore the Okefenokee” tag.

Yes, the Okefenokee had its individual champions in the General Assembly, and they valiantly fought hard for it, but our state’s top leaders failed to support these efforts.

They said decisions about mining next to the Okefenokee “shouldn’t be made by political entities” and deferred to Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division, which now must decide whether to allow a controversial titanium dioxide mine adjacent to the swamp.

The flawed regulatory system — created by the very politicians who won’t take action to protect the Okefenokee — seems poised to allow mining to proceed.

The threats posed by the proposed Twin Pines Minerals mine in Charlton County are serious and well-documented. Expert hydrologists predict that the one million gallons of groundwater pumped every day from the mine pit will rob the swamp of water that supports it during drought. Between mine pit withdrawals and pumping from the Floridan aquifer, the mine’s planned withdrawals could support a population of 21,000 at typical residential water use rates. The current population of Charlton County is about 13,000. That water use, experts say, will increase the frequency of severe drought in the southeastern portion of the swamp threefold.

Lower water levels in the swamp will increase the likelihood of wildfires that threaten neighboring commercial timberlands, decrease recreational use of the swamp’s wilderness canoe trails and increase carbon dioxide fluxes to the atmosphere as the swamp’s carbon-rich peat dries out and oxidizes. The mine threatens the pillars of the local economy: swamp tourism, timber and berry production -- and the very climate that supports our existence.

The titanium-bearing sands that Trail Ridge holds are not rare or uncommon. Indeed, they are found in abundance throughout our country. Extracting this common mineral from the ground should not be done at the risk of damaging the irreplaceable Okefenokee.

If we are to permanently protect what’s inside the Okefenokee Swamp, we must protect what is outside the swamp, especially Trail Ridge, which plays such an important role in regulating swamp water levels.

If this is to be accomplished, we need our leaders to lead. During this legislative session, Gov. Brian Kemp and others squandered an opportunity to take a bold action on behalf of the Okefenokee. Still, there remains hope: it’s still not too late for someone to be Pogo’s hero.

Rena Peck is executive director of the Georgia River Network.

About the Author

Rena Peck
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

EPA rules to push EV sales to new heights. What that means for Georgia1h ago

Credit: HBO

With enthusiasm, Raffensperger advises Larry David to curb attacks on voter law
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Savannah Court senior care home pushes back on state closure attempt
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Georgia GOP official refuses to resign after judge rules he voted illegally
33m ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Georgia GOP official refuses to resign after judge rules he voted illegally
33m ago

Credit: Douglas County

Judicial watchdog wants metro Atlanta judge off the bench
The Latest

Readers write
33m ago
Banning legacy admissions will deliver another blow to the children of Black alumni
The ‘two Georgias’ must work together to tackle climate change
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Photos: Views from the Easter Sunday service atop Stone Mountain
5 family friendly spring break ideas near Atlanta
NCAA Women’s Tournament Bracket