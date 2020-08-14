OPINION: Who’s crazy? Marjorie Taylor Greene, or her Georgia voters?

Her opponent accumulated dozens and dozens (and dozens) of endorsements from conservative sheriffs, state representatives and county commissioners who serve the area and don’t want to buy what Greene is selling. Didn’t matter. She won by nearly 20 points. The voters there are angry and no longer want someone simply conservative. They now want someone, let’s say, Out There.

Car-Nutz, an Acworth car wash, has put up a billboard in Cobb County aligning itself with the conspiracy theorist group QAnon. Credit: Submitted Credit: Submitted

And Greene delivers.

She charged out of the gate at her headquarters after her Tuesday night win, boasting she would be the “worst nightmare” of progressives and liberal Democrats.

“The radical left and their allies in the media are terrified,” she said.

As to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Greene growled: “She’s a hypocrite. She’s anti-American. And we’re going to kick that bitch out of Congress.”

AJC political reporter Greg Bluestein was tweeting out morsels of her speech and quickly got ushered out of her headquarters after sending out that nugget.

“Tell your ‘reporter’ buddies not to waste time calling me, since I won’t be taking their calls,” she later tweeted to a teenager who dabbles in election mapping. So, I took her at her word and didn’t call.

When I wrote about Greene before, I emailed some questions to her campaign and her communications guy simply responded, “You are part of the Socialist Fake News media attempting to smear Marjorie because she, like millions of Americans, understands there is a Deep State in this country working to undermine President Trump.”

Let me pause here and correct the candidate on her delusions: She insists the media is “terrified” and “hates” her “guts.” Nah. Actually, we love politicians like Marjorie Taylor Greene. The stories write themselves.

I remember back in the day feeling a bit let down when the voters of DeKalb County ousted Cynthia McKinney, the congressional Democratic conspiracy monger of another era. Just putting her name in the paper used to make people crazy — and they read every word.

Former Georgia congresswoman Cynthia McKinney eventually left the Democratic Party after being voted out of office. (MCT photo service) Credit: MCT Credit: MCT

Now, of course you don’t want too many McKinneys and Greenes wandering the halls of power because government could never get anything done. You want just a handful flitting around the real action, banging their own tom-toms and tooting their own horns.

But do you know who loves Greene even more than the media? The lefties and the Dems.

Don’t believe me? Former Republican state Rep. Buzz Brockway tweeted that Greene will become “a constant source of embarrassment and a fundraising bonanza for the other party. Get ready GOP elected officials, you’ll be spending a lot of time answering questions about whatever her latest crazy comment is.”

He added, “Our country needs leadership, not more anger, conspiracy theories, and hate.”

Knowing that the best defense is offense, Greene took to Twitter after her victory to say the lefties and the media bought into all sorts of conspiracies, like “Russiagate,” the alleged “hate crime” against actor Jussie Smollett, and the “Bubba Wallace hoax.”

The so-called “hoax” involving NASCAR driver Wallace, who is biracial and openly supportive of the Black Lives Matter movement, was actually a weird coincidence in which someone had long-before fashioned a garage pull-rope into a noose.

Smollett’s “attack” was indeed a hoax that was instantly unbelievable — although too many in the media gave it credence — and it was quickly sniffed out. Russiagate, meanwhile, is many things to many people but too complicated to explore here.

But let’s get back to the conspiracy stuff that shows the level of Greene’s believability and how far she will push.

Back in 2017, a disturbed man named Stephen Paddock shot and killed 58 country music concertgoers from a perch in his Las Vegas hotel room. Greene soon put out a video saying she didn’t believe Paddock was a “lone wolf.“ Then she asked: “How do you get avid gun owners and people who support the 2nd Amendment to give up their guns and go along with anti-gun legislation? … Maybe you accomplish that by performing a mass shooting into a crowd that is very likely to be conservative, very likely to vote Republican, very likely to be Trump supporters and pro-2nd Amendment.

“You make them scared, you make them victims and change their mindset. Then possibly you can pass anti-gun legislation. Is that what happened in Las Vegas?”

No. Paddock was indeed a lone wolf.

Marjorie Taylor Greene of Milton is the GOP candidate for Congress in Georgia’s 14th District. ELIJAH NOUVELAGE FOR THE AJC

But Greene was warming up. The following month she posted her 29-minute QAnon video (later erased before she ran for Congress) saying, “Q is a patriot, we know that for sure.”

She discusses “Q’s” theory that special counsel Robert Mueller was really investigating “people in The Swamp” and there were said to be 4,289 indictments waiting. “Is it going to be the child pedophilia?” she asked. “Is it going to be Satanic worship all these people are involved with?”

This round of indictments, according to Q and explained by Greene, would be announced and would trigger “The Awakening.”

I suppose that Awakening would be sort of The Rapture for conspiracy theorists.

We are still Awaiting that Awakening.

Q “is trying to tell people the truth,” Greene went on. “He’s asking questions and asking questions and giving clues. It’s basically you’re going down the rabbit hole. You’re following the white rabbit and you’re figuring it out.”

Um, folks do like puzzles.

“Something else,” Greene said regarding Q. “He has talked about an interesting triangle — Saudi Arabia, the Rothschilds and (George) Soros are the puppet masters who fund this global evil. OK, so, I would definitely believe that.”

Welcome, Georgia, to your next congresswoman. Feel proud?