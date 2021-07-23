OPINION: The ‘sin’ of forgetting Georgia’s graveyard of the executed

Caption Edwin C. Atkins, whose great-grandfather was the chaplain at the Georgia State Prison Farm, shows a rusted license plate manufactured at the prison that once marked a prisoner's grave. Photo by Bill Torpy Credit: Bill Torpy Credit: Bill Torpy

Atkins is asking the state to cut a trail to the cemetery, allowing the public and descendants of the dead to access the land and to help them in their mission to upgrade the grounds.

Atkins and Smith brought Rep. Williams on their tour of the graveyard to get some political juice in their effort to get the Georgia Department of Corrections to allow them to more properly tend the graves. They come out to cut the grass and have been trying to identify graves, but they are officially trespassing.

There are about 30 rows of graves, which can be seen by the undulating ground where makeshift caskets have rotted, causing the earth to settle. That is, if they even used boxes in the burials.

“I think they didn’t want to waste a box on them,” said Williams. “They probably laid them in just using a sheet. There could be two or three buried in the same hole.”

Atkins bent down to check a rusted Georgia license plate used to mark a grave. The prison started manufacturing car tags in 1930 and used them to identify the dead. No name, just a number in death. Most of the license plates are long gone, so identifying who lies underneath remains almost impossible. Some graves have rusty iron bars as a marking. “If you trip, look down and you’ll find a metal stub,” Smith said.

Atkins and Smith use small plastic flags on wires as grave markings. A scattering of white Cherokee roses, Georgia’s state flower, give the otherwise ugly patch a sense of decorum. Atkins said his great-grandfather planted those nearly a century ago.

Smith said they know the names of perhaps 300 of those buried here, although they only can establish the actual gravesites of three prisoners. (They say a handful of children born to women prisoners are also buried there.)

Caption This yellowed sheet of paper lists the names of 40 prisoners who were electrocuted, most of them identified as "negro," at Georgia State Prison Farm from 1924 through 1929. According to typed records noting each execution, 118 of the 144 prisoners who were electrocuted were Black. Photo by Bill Torpy.

“There’s got to be a burial record somewhere,” said Williams, as he bent down to pick up a decades-old bottle lying near a grave.

Atkins said their quest to identify the forgotten includes researching in state archives, the local courthouse, and trying to track down families of those perhaps buried there.

“I think it’s a sin to let those prisoners rot forgotten in the woods,” Atkins said. “It’s morally unconscionable that you’re not memorializing dead prisoners. Because they were Black, because they were criminals they were thrown in the woods.”

There are almost certainly white bodies moldering there too, but they are almost certainly a minority. According to his great-grandfather’s typed records noting each execution, Atkins said 118 of the 144 (or 82%) of those electrocuted were Black.

Williams, a mortician, politician and fledgling historian, quoted 19th-century British Prime Minister William Ewart Gladstone on the subject: “Show me the manner in which a nation or a community cares for its dead and I will measure with mathematical exactness the tender sympathies of its people, their respect for the laws of the land and their loyalty to high ideals.”

Back in the 1960s, Atkins, who is now 73, came across a trove of information about the prison when rooting around the attic of his grandmother’s home in Hapeville. In his great-grandfather’s papers were more than 600 sermons written in the course of his prison service. There was also an envelope marked “executions.”

Atkins went off to work in the film industry in New York and Los Angeles, then returned to Georgia a few years ago, settling in a home in Macon built in 1850. Soon he engaged in a mission to save the old Georgia State Prison Farm where his great-grandfather pastored, and where prisoner Leo Frank was abducted by a raiding party in 1915 and brought back to Marietta, where he was lynched.

But in 2018, Baldwin County, without public input, tore down the old building, saying it would cost $5 million to save. While wandering the prison beforehand, Atkins discovered a crumbling mural of the crucifixion on the dining room wall, artwork painted by a prisoner at Rev. Atkins’ urging.

On Monday, Atkins, who runs a Facebook page called the “Georgia State Prison Farm & Cemetery,” set up a Zoom meeting that brought together several people who had ancestors who served time there. Among those were Robert Cobb, the grandson of Jim Hugh Moss, who was executed in 1928.

According to old news clippings, Moss, who came from Tennessee, played for the Chicago Giants, although not a lot is known about his time with the club. One clipping shows a “Moss,” no first name, playing as a right fielder. Another shows him pitching.

The story of Moss and Clifford Thompson, who were bootleggers, made the front page of the Atlanta Constitution probably because of the oddity of two men of different races being charged together in a murder. They were tried in August 1927, two weeks after the killing of a store owner in Murray County. Each was convicted in one-day trials held consecutively.

Caption A photo of Jim Hugh Moss, a Negro League ballplayer executed in Georgia in 1928. (Photo courtesy of Edwin C. Atkins)

Thompson’s wife, Eula, who was also convicted but not executed, made a last-minute plea for the two men’s lives, saying they had nothing to do with the crime. But the machinery of death was well on its way.

Published reports had it that Moss’ body would be brought to Tennessee. But his grandson said Monday he can find no marker or record of him being buried in the family plot.

“Wherever he died, I think that’s where they left him,” said Cobb.

So it appears that Moss is one of the indentations in the Georgia clay in that forgotten prison graveyard.