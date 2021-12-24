OPINION: The omicron blues. The unwanted Christmas present

It is amazing, the speed of the newest variant. The CDC estimated last week that about 95% of the new cases in Georgia and seven other Southern states were omicron, up from 37% the week prior.

Caption 211216-Atlanta-Covid safety messages greet holiday travelers in the A concourse at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Ben Gray Caption 211216-Atlanta-Covid safety messages greet holiday travelers in the A concourse at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

The terms being used to describe the new aggressive variant are “wildfire, blizzard and tsunami” because journalists cut their teeth writing weather stories and embrace the familiar when cranking on deadline. The newest mutation is faster spreading than the older versions but was originally said to be milder. Then it wasn’t. And now recent studies from Britain and South Africa say it is. BUT. The downside (there always seems to be a downside with these things) is that it may be milder but will hit more people and still stack up the emergency rooms.

Outgoing Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced a new mandate saying masks must be worn inside all public buildings in the city, including private businesses. Gov. Brian Kemp, for his part, “struck an optimistic tone” when asked about the variant saying, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution story, it may not be as potent as delta.

Cable news channels will need to hustle because they have just a week to pit Kemp v. Bottoms. Back during the harried days of 2020 they were a perfectly matched TV rivals, one Black, Dem and citified, the other white, Republican and from the farm. What cable producer could ask for more?

Incoming Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens jumped into the fray Monday, announcing he had come down with COVID. (Bottoms contracted it last summer). Dickens said his symptoms are mild, before advising, “Get tested. Wear masks. And get vaccinated.”

Almost immediately, photos started popping up online of Dickens running around town before his diagnosis ― indoors — without his face covered. The message was he’s a do-as-I-say,-not-as-I-do kind of guy.

But you must cut the Mayor-Elect some slack. He’s a busy guy, out and about. And no matter how guarded, how fanatically pro-mask you are, few people can continue that early-pandemic COVID-fighting momentum through these many, many months, especially when we’ve already eased up, thinking vaccines would return us to the good old days of 2019.

Caption Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, right, speaks at Morehouse School of Medicine before her mother, Sylvia Robinson, center, receives the first of two Moderna Covid-19 vaccines Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Bottoms is waiting to get her vaccine until first responders receive their shots. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Jenni Girtman Caption Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, right, speaks at Morehouse School of Medicine before her mother, Sylvia Robinson, center, receives the first of two Moderna Covid-19 vaccines Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Bottoms is waiting to get her vaccine until first responders receive their shots. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Jenni Girtman Credit: Jenni Girtman

There’s just absolutely no way to continue the numbing sense of dread, the isolation, the closing and reopening of businesses and schools. We all know what we have to do to beat it down — mask, vax, distance. But it’s just like we all know how to lose weight. Actually doing it is often a different thing.

Being preventative, of course, is better than being reactive.

The benefits of getting vaccinated are widely known, how it beats down the threat of hospitalization and even death. This week, a doctor at the Gainesville hospital told the AJC that 87% of the COVID patients there had not been vaccinated and the percentage of the unvaccinated often approaches 100% in the critical care units. We all hear frequently hear statistics like that but I expect to get caustic emails in the next few days calling me a “Sheeple” for mentioning it.

Just 51% of Georgians are fully vaccinated, with only five states having lower rates. (The U.S. is 62%.)

But the idea of gearing up for yet another wave is demoralizing. We thought we had our lives back, had gotten back to mingling with others, the holiday season is here, etc. And now this.

I’m probably like many others. I carry masks in all my coats, pants, vehicle and throw them on when going into a store. But I’ve walked up to places, seen the guys behind the counter not wearing them and said, “Screw it. Why bother?” like at the tire store the other day. We all have an internal risk assessment and can no longer hide in our rooms.

It has become apparent we’re all going to get it, although it behooves us to push off that inevitability for months or even years into the future when treatments get better, hospitals are less full or population immunity improves.

It’s time to be smart, shoulder on, get the damn vax and look forward to a time when our lives — again — will be normal. That’s coming, one of these years.