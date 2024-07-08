If Atlantans were not thinking about their source of drinking water before this summer’s water crisis, they are now. The failure of multiple water pipes was a harsh reminder that water infrastructure and the decisions to keep it functioning affect our everyday lives. And it’s not just the drinking water that comes into our homes — the wastewater that goes down the drain and into the sewer system needs our full attention right now, too.

When someone flushes a toilet in Atlanta, chances are the wastewater goes to the R.M. Clayton Water Reclamation Center. It is one of three wastewater treatment plants serving the city, and the largest in Georgia. Right now, it is discharging improperly treated wastewater, including human waste, into the Chattahoochee River, posing a direct threat to the river and downstream communities. This is why, on July 2, Chattahoochee Riverkeeper notified Atlanta that it would have 60 days to stop discharging illegal levels of pollution from the R.M. Clayton Plant into the river or we would file a lawsuit in federal court for Clean Water Act violations.