Atlanta workers can help Delta fly high again

Ed Bastian famously described his job as CEO of Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines as “taking care of our people.” According to the company’s own website, his leadership philosophy is based on the “virtuous circle”: If you take care of your people, they take care of your customers, whose business and loyalty allow you to reward your investors.

This is a welcome sentiment from one the city’s largest and most reputable employers. Based on recent events, however, it simply doesn’t match the current reality at Delta Air Lines.

At the end of last year, the company announced layoffs at its Atlanta headquarters. News of the layoffs came Thanksgiving week, as families were gathering with loved ones and kicking off what should have been a joyous holiday season. Instead, employees were handed pink slips, despite the company’s staggering profits, an eyewatering $2 billion in the last quarter of 2023 alone.

Then, for the second time in as many years, Delta’s shareholders voted to deny workers — many of them Atlanta residents — their most basic workplace rights. Without input from employees, shareholders voted behind closed doors to allow the company’s executives to interfere in employee’s efforts to hold a union election.

Then, last month, a technology meltdown at Delta and other major corporations made headlines across the country. Half a million Delta customers were left stranded. Here in Atlanta, Delta’s largest U.S. hub, thousands of passengers were sent misleading texts about their new flight times, while countless more were forced to take refuge and sleep on the terminal’s floors for days on end. Now, the company faces a lawsuit from stranded passengers.

Delta wasn’t the only airline impacted by these outages, but its response times were the worst. The airline’s inability to recover until long after the rest of the industry was back online is the subject of an ongoing federal investigation.

This isn’t the first time Delta seemed to take its passengers for granted. The company suffered reputational damage last year when it announced cutbacks to its frequent-flyer program. After what was described in news reports as a “customer revolt,” Bastian was forced to rescind some of the company’s planned downgrades for its most loyal customers.