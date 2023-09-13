9/14 Readers write

Both parties need better leadership

As a Republican voter, I find it sadly remarkable that so many GOP voters still favor Trump. Our nation is already a great one and to keep it so requires a strong, united GOP. Trump can never do that and would only serve to divide the nation even more. Both parties must find better leadership and courage. The GOP can’t find the nerve to stand up to Trump or the willingness to comprehend many modern social issues. And the Democrats don’t have the guts to disassociate themselves from those who only hate our nation’s history, among other thorny problems they won’t touch.

All of Washington D.C. is dragging too much baggage around, and although I may disagree with our governor on various points, he is the type of person I would like to see run for president.

E. MARTIN, PEACHTREE CITY

Voting fraud suspicion is another ‘my truth’ to consider

A Sept. 6 letter writer is stunned that over 60% of Republicans still believe there was pervasive voting fraud in 2020. Setting aside any merits of 2020 election skepticism, I must ask, what happened to the notion of “my truth”?

We often are told that there is no objective truth, just variations in my truth. For example, some on the left believe that climate change soon will end humanity - that is their truth. Some on the left believe that race and oppression explain a large portion of human interaction -- that is their truth. Some on the left believe in mask mandates with each new COVID wave, despite research calling mask efficacy into question - that is their truth. Some on the left believe that defunding the police makes communities safer - that is their truth. I could go on and on.

Well, on the right, many are highly suspicious of an election held under very unusual circumstances, including a doubling of mail-in ballots. That is their truth. Does it not warrant the same consideration as various “my truths” on the left?

DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA