8/8 Readers write

Trump is a cancer on fabric of this country

America isn’t perfect and we can do a lot better, but if we can’t as a nation agree that Donald Trump is a cancer on the fabric of this country, where do we go?

Those who want him in power think they will get what they have always wanted, an America that only existed in their own self-centered minds. What they must ask themselves is what happens when their king is no longer in power, and the next king represents everything they abhor? What now? Another insurrection?

This is why, if you stick with the democratic ideals America was set up with, we have the best chance of surviving as a thriving democracy admired by much of the world. If we continue to look down on the importance of facts, law and responsibility, we put America on a perilous path into very dark waters and all bets are off.

Democracy is not something I wish to gamble with.

BOB BASCELLI, SEAFORD, NY

Fate of our democracy hangs in the balance

In my 82 years, I have never been so pessimistic about the fate of this country’s democracy.

I’m not a big fan of President Biden, but to me, Donald Trump’s messianic sway over his adoring followers is disturbingly reminiscent of Hitler and Mussolini, whose corrosive rhetoric and power grabs foreshadowed the Nazi Gestapo, fascist Blackshirts, WWII and the Holocaust.

History can and does repeat itself, and, unimaginable as it may seem, here we are on the brink of the unthinkable – replacing our once-enviable democracy with totalitarianism. A scary thought, indeed.

DAN COWLES, CUMMING

The bitter irony of Florida’s excusing the worst of American history

I would like to thank Florida for helping me understand slavery. Let me try to summarize it. They were not slaves. They were students.

They were not enslaved; they were enrolled in a trade school. And reparations are due to plantation owners because they paid the students in housing and food. Just one question. Was the Civil War fought to decide who set the curriculum for the trade schools?

BOB ROSEN, DUNWOODY